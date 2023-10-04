Who owns Bellator?
Everything you need to know about who owns and runs Bellator MMA.
By Amy Kaplan
Bellator MMA has been a staple in the sport since it's inception in 2008 when it was then called Bellator Fighting Championships. Bjorn Rebney was the original founder but it's now headed by Scott Coker who took over in 2014.
But who actually owns the MMA promotion?
At press time the owner of Bellator is Paramount Global which was formerly called ViacomCBS Inc. The promotion was purchased from Rebney in 2011 but looks to be in the market to unload it.
Professional Fighters League (PFL) is said to be talks of aquiring it, but so far, no headway has been made to make that a reality.
There's even rumors that Bellator could go under altogether, which would be incredibly sad for MMA fans.
Who are the Bellator MMA broadcast partners?
Currently, Bellator airs on Showtime, but with a potential sale imminent, that could change. Prior to Showtime, they aired fights on CBS, Paramount Network, DAZN, and Spike TV (among a few others).
"We needed time to get our companies [Bellator and Showtime] in the same alignment and the same page. We were on Fite TV, CBS, Paramount, and having Viacom as the ownership group is a great thing because they have many different platforms they can offer you," Coker said of the broadcasting in 2021.
Showtime is rumored to be getting rid of its boxing coverage, and this could potentially include MMA coverage as well.