Is Bellator 300 the last Bellator fight ever?
Is there any truth to the rumors that Bellator 300 will be the last ever Bellator event, thanks to a potential takeover? Find out below.
By Anwesha Nag
Bellator 300, scheduled to go down on Saturday, Oct. 7, in Pechanga Arena, San Diego, is all set for the biggest card in the MMA promotion's history with three title fights.
A heavyweight championship bout between champion Ryan Bader and challenger Linton Vassell was supposed to be at the top of the card. Unfortunately, Vassell had to withdraw from the fight due to an undisclosed illness leaving Bader without an opponent and, therefore, without a fight. The bout was to be a rematch of their 2017 fight over the light heavyweight gold, which was won by Bader via TKO.
The rest of the Bellator 300 event will proceed with three title bouts - lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Brent Primus in the main event, women's featherweight champion Cris "Cyborg" Justino vs. Cat Zingano in the co-main event, and women's flyweight champion Liz Carmouche vs. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane.
With the announcement of the card back in August, it was also rumored that Bellator 300 may be the last event for the promotion. There were reports that the promotion, valued at $500 million for the deal, was on the verge of being acquired from Paramount. The PFL was supposedly the strongest bidder at the time.
Bellator president Scott Coker had confirmed to the media following Bellator 297 ceremonial faceoffs that the organization was "looking to take a partner" and the PFL was in the conversation.
However, Bellator 300 is not the last Bellator event ever.
When is the next Bellator fight?
While negotiations are still ongoing, the promotion has already announced the next event. Bellator 301, set to take place at Chicago's Wintrust Arena on Friday, Nov. 17, was officially confirmed in September.
The card will be headlined by a welterweight championship fight between Yaroslav Amosov and Jason Jackson. Before that, bantamweight titleholder Sergio Pettis will put his belt on the line against interim champion Patrick "Patchy" Mix.
Patricky "Pitbull" Freire also fights at the event. He will face Alexandr Shabliy for a spot on the Lightweight Grand Prix finale. Elsewhere on the main card, A. J. McKee goes up against Sidney Outlaw and Raufeon Stots takes on Dann