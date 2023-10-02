Raimond Magomedaliev is DWCS week 9 fighter to watch
In a week stacked with experienced talent, one fighter stands out as the one to watch for on week 9 of Dana White's Contender Series
Season 7 of Dana White's Contender Series enters the home stretch with week 9 on Oct. 3, at the UFC APEX. The season, as a whole, has delivered some high-quality fights and a plethora of new contracts to feed the talent pool for the next 12 months or so.
DWCS does not appear to be letting off of the gas in the last two weeks of the season either, with several very experienced fighters looking to make their way to the UFC. The fighters for week 9 have an average of more than 13 fights on their resume, which is most certainly higher than the average week.
While his 11 fights are slightly lower than the average, Raimond Magomedaliev has fought more than half of those bouts for ONE Championship and most recently, Eagle FC. ONE Championship has long been one of the top-tier promotions outside of the UFC and Eagle FC is quickly making a name for itself, despite being the relatively new kid on the block.
Magomedaliev has not fought since March 2022, but he trains out of Eagles MMA, so there should be zero questions about his preparedness heading into the fight. Magomedaliev also has wins against a reasonable level of talent, including PFL light heavyweight finalist, Impa Kasanganay, and former UFC fighter, Anthony Njokuani.
Magomedaliev's opponent, Mauricio Ruffy, sports a record of eight wins and one loss headed into the fight. It is a record that is a little more consistent with DWCS and features nothing but finishes, which is what the average viewer wants to see.
Ruffy's last fight featured a KO/TKO win in the first round against former UFC fighter, Ronys Torres, who has more than 50 fights to his name. Numerically, Torres' age of 37 is not his friend at welterweight, but he is perennially involved in several regional and international promotions. That essentially makes a gatekeeper to the higher level promotions.
Magomedaliev, should he follow the standard Eagles MMA game plan of wrestling, will have a significant advantage on the ground. Ruffy has never seen the third round of a fight and Magomedaliev has already shown he has three round cardio.
The ground advantage should be so significant, that it would not be surprising to see Magomedaliev win by ground and pound in the first round and we all know how Dana White appreciates a skilled finish.