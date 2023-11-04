Alex Pereira inducted into Hall of Fame ahead of UFC 295
Alex Pereira has been inducted into the Glory Kickboxing Hall of Fame.
By Amy Kaplan
Alex Pereira was inducted into the Glory Kickboxing Hall of Fame on Saturday, Nov. 4 one week ahead of UFC 295 where he will look to become champion of his second UFC weight class.
The announcement was made via Glory Kickboxing's Twitter account who shared a message from the former champion.
"I'm super happy to be this year's Glory Hall of Fame winner. My time at Glory was an important part to grow as a martial artist as well as a person outside of the ring," he said in Portuguese with English subtitles. "Glory has been my home for many years and being the third in the Hall of Fame really means a lot to me."
“Alex Pereira was one of the greatest champions in GLORY history,” said Scott Rudmann, co-founder and Vice Chairman of Glory Kickboxing via a press release. “His accomplishments in the GLORY ring speaks for themselves, as the only man ever hold the champions belt in two weight classes simultaneously. Alex continues to make huge waves in combat sports with his successful shift to MMA, and he continues to bring awareness back to the stand-up combat. He devotes time and money to community service in his home country of Brazil, and he is a wonderful guy, always humble about his enormous accomplishments. We’re proud to have in the GLORY Hall of Fame.”
Pereira will fight Jiří Procházka in the main event at UFC 295 where he will fight for the vacant light heavyweight title. He already held the middleweight title.