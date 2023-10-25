MMA Twitter reacts to Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic UFC 295 cancelation
Fighters and fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the news that Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic would not be fighting at UFC 295.
The heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 has been canceled due to an injury suffered by Jones, UFC president Dana White announced late Tuesday night via social media.
Jones sustained a torn pec during grappling training, tearing his pec off the bone and forcing the fight to be postponed indefinitely.
The light heavyweight title clash between Alex Periera and Jiri Prochazka has been promoted to the main event, with heavyweights Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall facing off for the interim heavyweight title in the co-main.
Jones is estimated to be out of action for eight months to recover from his injury, which will require surgery, White said.
Fighters and fans alike took to twitter to voice their opinions on the change to the card, many fans worrying what this injury could mean for Jones’ career.
MMA Twitter in shambles after learning Jon Jones will be out for 8 months
Fans also shared concerns over Miocic’s place in the heavyweight division.
Despite some disappointment, fans were also vocal in their support for Tom Aspinall, a heavyweight fan favorite and top contender, who earlier in his career suffered an injury which kept him out of the cage for nearly a full year.
Others posted memes and GIFs to express their emotions in the moment.
Even featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski weighed in on the news, joking that he would fill in for Jones at heavyweight.
Max Holloway also replied to the shocker.
Jones’ last fight was in March 2023, where he made his debut at heavyweight, defeating Ciryl Gane to capture the UFC heavyweight title in the first round.
Miocic has been out of action since 2021, when he suffered a knockout loss to Francis Ngannou to lose his heavyweight title.
These fight changes come just a few days after UFC 294, an event that also saw the main event and co-main event altered, when Alexander Volkanovski and Kamaru Usman stepped in to fight opponents on just 12 days’ notice.