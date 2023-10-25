Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic off of UFC 295, new fight announced
UFC 295 suffered a huge blow this week.
By Amy Kaplan
On Tuesday night UFC president Dana White broke the news that Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic was canceled
According to White Jones tore the tendon that connects the peck to the bone while wrestling on Monday night. Because of the injury he will no longer fight Stipe Miocic as planned.
Jones' injury will require surgery and he'll be out 8 months, White said.
In their place will be Sergei Pavlovich who was already on the sidelines as the back-up for the fight versus Tom Aspinall and the interim title will be on the line.
Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira will serve as the main event and Pavlovich vs. Aspinall will be the co-main event.
UFC 295 takes place on Nov. 8 in New York City.
Just recently former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou gave his prediction for the fight, and his pick might shock you.
"[If I had to pick a winner] it would have to be Stipe. Stylistically... Stipe - I fought Stipe twice and I think Stipe doesn't have the credit he deserves. Obviously, I won the second time, still I know that I could have lost that time," he said. "I mean he fought [Daniel Cormier] three times and you can see how he fought, yeah --- and also this is a different weight class for Jon Jones. This is heavyweight and I think it's slightly different than light heavyweight."
Updated UFC 295 fight card
Main card
- Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira | TITLE FIGHT
- Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall | INTERIM TITLE FIGHT
- Pat Sabatini vs. Diego Lopes
- Mackenzie Dern vs. Jessica Andrade
- Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint Denis
Prelims
- Matt Schnell vs. Stephen Erceg
- Tabatha Ricci vs. Loopy Godinez
- Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
- Mateusz Rebecki vs. Nurullo Aliev
- Jared Gordon vs. Mark Madsen
- Kevin Borjas vs. Joshua Van
- John Castaneda vs. Kyung Ho Kang
- Dennis Buzukja vs. Jamall Emmers