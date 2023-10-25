UFC 295 tickets: How to get a refund after Jon Jones injured
Everything you need to know about UFC 295 ticket prices, refund information, and new fight card.
By Amy Kaplan
On Tuesday night UFC president Dana White announced the devastating news that UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones was injured and out of his fight with Stipe Miocic. Instead of the heavyweight title fight, fans will get an interim heavyweight title fight between Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall.
Needless to say, it's an incredible back-up fight but not the one that fans were hoping to see.
After the news broke, several fans fans too to Twitter to rant about cost of the tickets and how they can get a refund.
Can I get a refund for my UFC 295 ticket?
Here's how you can get a refund on those tickets if you're one of the people itching to unload them now.
One thing fans must remember is that every card always has the disclaimer that "card is subject to chage" so a fight card falling apart might not be enough of a reason to request a refund. For many fans who bought through third party sellers, you may not be eligible for a refund at all.
You'll need to check the return policy for your specific ticket seller to get exact refund instructions.
According to UFC, all tickets are nonrefundable though, in the past, the UFC has offered refunds with significant card changes.
Right now the cheapest seats for UFC 295 are still going for $426, but that's a far cry from the $900 base price they were sitting at just a few days ago.
Don't forget, this is still an incredible card, so don't sleep on it just because Jones is not fighting.
Updated UFC 295 fight card
Main card
- Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira | TITLE FIGHT
- Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall | INTERIM TITLE FIGHT
- Pat Sabatini vs. Diego Lopes
- Mackenzie Dern vs. Jessica Andrade
- Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint Denis
Prelims
- Matt Schnell vs. Stephen Erceg
- Tabatha Ricci vs. Loopy Godinez
- Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
- Mateusz Rebecki vs. Nurullo Aliev
- Jared Gordon vs. Mark Madsen
- Kevin Borjas vs. Joshua Van
- John Castaneda vs. Kyung Ho Kang
- Dennis Buzukja vs. Jamall Emmers