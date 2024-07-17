8 of the biggest boxing gates in Las Vegas history
By Amy Kaplan
Las Vegas, Nevada has been the fight capital of the world for decades. It's home to boxing and the UFC and people flock to the city to see the best fights the world has to offer. Lately, though, Saudi Arabia's Rhiyad is starting to attract big money fights due to its wealth.
Diehards will know a few of the biggest boxing gates in Las Vegas history right off the bat. But when it comes down to the number three through eight spots, it might not be so easy to predict. Thanks to Michael Benson who broke down each of the top eight gates. See them all below starting at number number. It's worth noting that a UFC fighter appears on this list, and Floyd Mayweather appears in half of the eight fights. That's impressive.
8. Oscar De La Hoya vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. - $19 million
The fight was billed as "The World Awaits" and was a super welterweight super fight. The event took place on May 5, 2007, at MGM Grand Arena. At the time. De La Hoya was the six-division world champion and Mayweather was a four-division champion. It generated over $130 million in revenue, including a $19 million gate, which at the time was the biggest ever. Mayweather won the fight via split decision and won the WBC super welterweight title. Tickets to the fight sold out in three hours. The fight knocked the rematch between Evander Holyfield vs. Mike Tyson out of the water as that live gate was just over $16 million.
7. Floyd Mayweather vs. Canelo Alvarez - $20 million
Mayweather fought Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in a light middleweight championship superfight dubbed "The One." The event took place on Sept. 14, 2013, in the MGM Grand Garden Arena and it aired on Showtime. They fought at a 152-pound catchweight and Mayweather was paid a whopping $41.5 million, before PPV revenue. Mayweather won the fight via a majority decision after Judge C. J. Ross scored the fight 114–114. The referee retired after the bout amid major criticism of the scoring.
6. Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford - $21 million
History was made at "Undefeated. Undisputed. Unprecedented" on July 23, 2023, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Terence Crawford defeated Errol Spence Jr. via a ninth-round TKO to become the first man to win the undisputed championship in two weight classes in the four-belt era. The event supposedly sold more than 700,000 PPVs and brought in $59 million in revenue.
5. Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia - $22.8 million
Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia was billed as "It Doesn't Get Any Better Than This" and took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 22, 2023. The catchweight 136-pound fight had a 10-pound rehydration clause and added excitement. Davis would knock out the young rising star in the seventh round. The PPV aired on Showtime for a whopping $84.99 and sold over 1.2 million buys.
4. Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin 2 - $23.5 million
The rematch between Saul "Canelo" Alvarez abd Gennady Golovkin was billed as "Final Judgement" and took place on Sept. 15, 2018. The T-Mobile Arena played host to the event. There was some drama leading up to the rematch due to Alvarez failing a drig test and having to postpone the fight from May to September. The Ring magazine awarded the bout Fight of the Year honors. Alvarez won the fight via a majority decision but it was highly contested.
3. Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin 1 - $27.1 million
We just covered the rematch so it's no surprise that their first fight would be on this list too. They met for the first time on Sept. 16, 2017, on a card billed as "Supremacy." The unified WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, IBO, Ring magazine, and lineal middleweight championship were on the line and ended in a controversial split draw, which is why they fought again.
2. Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor - $55.4 million
Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor was one of the biggest things to happen in combat sports. It was the first time a UFC champion left the Octagon to try his hand at boxing and it was a wild build-up to a fight no one thought would ever happen. It took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Aug. 26, 2017. Mayweather's guaranteed disclosed paycheck was $100 million and McGregor's guaranteed disclosed paycheck was $30 million, though everyone knows they were probably both paid quite a bit more.
Mayweather won the fight via a 10th-round TKO, extending his professional win streak to 50 and then he promptly retired from professional competition. You'll see Mayweather in the ring but they are exhibition matches only.
1. Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao - $72.2 million
Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao was a spectacle unlike any other in boxing history. Dubbed the "Fight of the Century" it took place on May 2, 2015, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and signaled the biggest live gate of all time. Mayweather won the bout via unanimous decision.