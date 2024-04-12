300 of the best UFC fighters of all time (Part 3)
Part three in a three-part series exploring the 300 best UFC fighters of all time ahead of the historic UFC 300 event.
By Amy Kaplan
The UFC will be hosting its 300th pay-per-view on April 13 and to honor the massive milestone we have lost our minds and picked 300 of the best fighters to ever compete in the UFC. Yes, it was as hard as it sounds.
We've compiled the list, in no particular order, and will have been releasing it throughout the week, 100 fighters at a time. Fighters 1-100 can be found here. Fighters 101-200 can be found here, and the final 100 fighters can be found below. Be sure to let us know if we left anyone out. Don't worry if you don't see your favorite fighter on this list, they may appear in part 1 or 2 from earlier in the week.
Full list compiled by FanSided MMA editor Amy Kaplan along with FanSided MMA contributors Suraj Sukumar, Joe O'Grady, Andre Castillo, Rajneesh Reddy, Vincent Manta, Tom Albano, Jared Diekmann, Curtis Calhoun, Jaren Kawada, and Chinyere Okafor.
Without further ado, here are the first set of fighters fighters.
300 of the best UFC fighters of all time - Part 1
Dennis Siver: Known mostly for his fight against Conor McGregor, Dennis Siver was a true martial artist with several bases. His exciting style helped him lock up six UFC bonuses in his 10 years with the promotion.
Erin Blanchfield: Erin Blanchfield has already accomplished a lot for a 24-year-old UFC prospect. She's on the verge of a flyweight title shot and has won nine consecutive fights, including submissions of former UFC champion Jéssica Andrade and Molly McCann.
Paul Daley: One of the pioneers of UK MMA, Paul Daley tallied an astounding 35 knockouts in 43 career fights. After a controversial three-fight UFC stint, Daley went on to prove himself as one of the most dangerous welterweights in Bellator during his tenure.
Hector Lombard: Hector Lombard is one of the greatest Judo players to ever compete inside the UFC Octagon. While he's known by many for his destructive run through Bellator earlier in his career, he defeated the likes of Nate Marquardt and Jake Shields during his UFC stint.
Kenny Florian: Kenny Florian was one of the most active fighters in UFC history. He has set records for competing in multiple divisions and is widely considered one of the best fighters to never win a UFC title.
Kevin Randleman: Kevin Randleman was a gifted athlete and an incredible wrestler. Under the tutelage of Mark Coleman, Randleman developed great skills for MMA and used his wrestling to dominate his opponents.
Cain Velasquez was one of Mexico's first big MMA stars
"Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was one of the first big stars of Hispanic heritage. His respect in the UFC community was solidified when fans, fighters, and even UFC president Dana White supported him after his attempted murder charges. "- Amy Kaplan
Tatsuya Kawajiri: Tatsuya Kawajiri was already a legend in Japan long before he made his UFC debut in 2014. His classic fights in PRIDE, Shooto, and DREAM are some of the best in lightweight history.
Sara McMann: One of the most recognized American female wrestlers, Sara McMann's strong base and improving striking made her a threat in almost any fight. She continues to develop her skills and has looked better as her career goes on.
Michael McDonald: Michael McDonald fits the bill of an underrated fighter too perfectly. While injuries plagued his career, his 19-4 record aged beautifully based on his losses, and his ability to finish would've been praised today.
Raphael Assuncao: Raphael Assunção has fought and defeated some of the all-time greatest UFC bantamweights, including Marlon Moraes and TJ Dillashaw. Seven consecutive wins at the start of his promotional stint are tied for the second-longest winning streak in UFC bantamweight history.
Raquel Pennington: A long, challenging road to the top paid off for Raquel Pennington after she defeated Mayra Bueno Silva for the vacant UFC bantamweight title in January. She leads all-time UFC women's bantamweights with 1575 total strikes landed and 1056 significant strikes landed during her promotional tenure.
Jake Shields: One of the best pure BJJ practitioners to make a splash in the UFC and MMA. His title fight against Georges St-Pierre was iconic. He is now a trainer for some of the best fighters in the world.
Mirko Cro Cop: A recognized kickboxer turned MMA fighter, Mirko Cro Cop was known for his heavy kicks. He's one of the first fighters who utilized the leg kick, and his head kick knockouts are legendary. Some people have said that Cro Cop may have had the hardest kicks in MMA.
Charles Oliveira: Charles Oliveira is one of Brazil's biggest modern-day stars and it's easy to see why. His swagger, skill, and championship fights have endeared him to a fan base who support him even in his losses. There's still a lot more to come from Do Bronx.
Jeremy Stephens: Jeremy Stephens was one of the most entertaining featherweights in UFC history during his Octagon stint. Wins over top names like Josh Emmett and Renan Barão made him a household name at 145 pounds.
Josh Koscheck: Josh Koscheck became the first true heel in MMA during his rivalry with GSP. He was one of the first to get bigger fights by calling people out and developed serious power in his hands to go along with his wrestling.
Shane Burgos: A talented striker with solid defensive ability, Shane Burgos made a name for himself as an exciting fighter in the UFC's featherweight division before moving on to the PFL. Burgos scored notable wins in the Octagon against the likes of Cub Swanson, Charles Rosa, Kurt Holobaugh, Charles Jourdain, and Billy Quarantillo, in addition to other exciting bouts with Edson Barboza and Josh Emmett.
Khalil Rountree Jr.: Introspective and insightful outside of the cage, Khalil Rountree Jr. is the owner of some of the most violent finishes you'll ever see inside of the Octagon. Only hall of famers Chuck Liddell and Mauricio Rua have more knockouts in the history of the promotion's light heavyweight division.
Sean Sherk: While there will always be controversy with Sean Sherk's legacy, his abilities cannot be questioned. In what was widely considered the toughest division in the UFC, Sherk held down the lightweight title against some of the world's best fighters.
Jose Aldo: Jose Aldo's legacy both for featherweights and the whole of Brazil is unmatched. His contribution to the sport earned himself a UFC Hall of Fame induction and somehow even that didn't seem enough to honor his time in the UFC.
Nate Diaz had the UFC fanbase behind him duirng "free Nick Diaz" campaign
"Nate Diaz is one of the most popular fighters in UFC history. His unorthodox fighting style and no-nonsense attitude have helped to elevate some of the biggest fights the promotion has ever had."- Andre Castillo
Chris Lytle: Chris Lytle retired with the most submission attempts in UFC welterweight history (31), and was the first UFC fighter to earn Fight of the Night, Submission of the Night, and Knockout of the Night bonuses. He won back-and-forth wars with the likes of Matt Serra, Matt Brown, and Dan Hardy.
Glover Teixeira: Glover Teixeira was one of the most liked fighters of all time. His never-give-up attitude proved successful when he finally became a UFC champion at age 42. The now-retired fighter stays relevant with his protege Alex Pereira.
Brian Ortega: Brian Ortega is one of the best fighters in UFC history who hasn't earned a UFC title. An elite Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu specialist, Ortega has dominated top featherweights like The Korean Zombie, Frankie Edgar, and most recently Yair Rodríguez.
Ricco Rodriguez: Ricco Rodriguez won the vacant UFC heavyweight title by finishing Randy Couture at UFC 39. The ground-and-pound mauler and submission grappling gold medalist tallied 54 career wins before hanging up the gloves in 2019.
Anderson Silva: A legend in Brazilian sports, Anderson Silva transcends the UFC Octagon as a symbol of martial arts excellence. With unparalleled striking precision and an iconic championship reign, Silva's legacy illuminated the path for aspiring fighters worldwide, all whilst making his name synonymous with greatness.
Justin Gaethje: Known for his unrelenting pressure and top-level striking, there never seems to be a dull Justin Gaethje fight. Gaethje made his way up from the regional scene to the UFC, making his UFC debut in 2017, and jumping right away into showing he is one of the top lightweights in the world. Gaethje's most memorable UFC moments include his exciting debut victory over Michael Johnson and his finish of Tony Ferguson that earned him the interim UFC lightweight title.
Paul Craig: As a true submission specialist, Paul Craig is a rarity in modern mixed martial arts. Having been ranked in two separate weight classes, he is responsible for the only losses in the careers of Jamahal Hill and Magomed Ankalaev.
Aljamain Sterling: Utilizing a style that relies heavily on obtaining and maintaining back control, Aljamain Sterling has won more fights and defended the belt more times than anybody in the history of the UFC's bantamweight division. His nine fight win streak is tied with teammate Merab Dvalishvili for best in divisional history.
Maycee Barber: Maycee Barber earned her UFC contract on DWCS at only 20 years old. She's since established herself as one of the most powerful flyweights currently on the roster. Victories over Katlyn Cerminara and Amanda Ribas
Tai Tuivasa: Tai Tuivasa is a four-time UFC Performance of the Night bonus winner and has shown off one-punch knockout power in the Octagon. Knockouts of Derrick Lewis, Greg Hardy, and Stefan Struve prove he's one of the most dangerous heavyweights in UFC history.
Jimi Manuwa: Jimi Manuwa won his first 14 professional fights and won wild brawlers in the UFC against Jan Blachowicz and Ovince Saint Preux. He earned four post-fight performances bonuses during his UFC run.
Gabriel Gonzaga: Gabriel Gonzaga was another great example of a true MMA fighter in the early days of the UFC. Not only did he fight the best UFC heavyweights in exciting fights, but he was a threat on the ground and on the feet.
Dricus du Plessis: Dricus du Plessis rose from the heart of South Africa to claim the UFC middleweight Championship, inspiring a nation and the world with his unyielding spirit and unwavering passion for victory. From conquering adversity to etching his name in history, du Plessis's journey stands as a testament to the power of belief in oneself.
Seo Hee Ham: If the UFC had an atomweight division, Seo Hee Ham would have had a great chance to make a name for herself. While her UFC career wasn't the greatest at strawweight, her legacy in Japan will remain legendary.
Anthony Johnson: One of the UFC's hardest hitters and most intimidating forces across four different weight divisions. Johnson unfortunately never earned UFC gold, but his highlight reel of one-punch knockouts asserts his legendary status.
Alexander Volkanovski is one of the greatest UFC featherweights of all time
"A true force in the UFC, Alexander Volkanovski has etched his legacy into the annals of combat sports history with an unwavering determination and a carefully crafted arsenal of skills. His remarkable run as the UFC Featherweight Champion was one that surely inspired many and will not be forgotten anytime soon."- Chinyere Okafor
Pedro Rizzo: Pedro Rizzo was one of the first fighters to utilize the leg kick in a major way, especially at heavyweight. It was great to keep wrestlers at bay and set up his strikes. His fights in the UFC were grueling and are remembered for the same reason.
Khabib Nurmagomedov: Khabib Nurmagomedov maintained something many MMA fighters only dream of... an undefeated record. Now retired, his lasting impression on MMA lives on through every fighter from Dagestan.
Magomed Ankalaev: Magomed Ankalaev is unbeaten through his last 10 light heavyweight fights, including wins over Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos. The Dagestani mauler could be next in line for a title shot after knocking out Johnny Walker in January.
Rose Namajunas: Rose Namajunas captured the UFC strawweight title as a heavy underdog on two separate occasions, doing so both times with stunning knockouts. She remains a main eventer and fan favorite.
Gegard Mousasi: While Mousasi departed from the UFC without winning a title, he has one of the best resumes in middleweight history. The kickboxing specialist knocked out former UFC champions Chris Weidman, Vitor Belfort, and Dan Henderson during his promotional tenure.
Drew Dober: Drew Dober thrust himself into the UFC lightweight rankings with his dashing good looks and powerful Octagon presence. He's proven time and again that he can produce a highlight and also bounce back from a loss.
Brandon Moreno: Brandon Moreno embodies the relentless spirit of a true warrior, conquering every challenge with heart and unwavering determination. Fighting his way to becoming the first Mexican UFC champion, Moreno's journey is one that proves that with passion, perseverance, and boundless courage, anything is truly possible.
Matt Hughes: Matt Hughes was one-of-a-kind. The peak of the welterweight division involved his rivalries with BJ Penn and Georges St-Pierre. He was an improving striker, but his ability to combine BJJ and American wrestling made him one of the best fighters in the world.
Cub Swanson: Cub Swanson made a name for himself in WEC with a slew of wild fights before joining the UFC roster. In his featherweight prime, he was a wrecking ball in the division, defeating big names like Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier.
Ian Machado Garry: Ian Garry is unbeaten through 14 career fights, and earned a Cage Warriors world title over Jack Grant in 2021. Recent wins over Geoff Neal and Neil Magny have propelled him to the top of the UFC welterweight division.
Daniel Cormier: Though Daniel Cormier was never to beat his longtime foe Jon Jones, he was able to achieve something Jones never did. Cormier is one of only four UFC fighters to hold two titles at the same time.
Jalin Turner: Standing at six feet, three inches tall, Turner is a physical freak in the UFC lightweight division. A wild knockout of Bobby Green, along with a 45-second submission of Brad Riddell, proves he's a force to be reckoned with at 155 pounds.
Sam Stout: One of Canada's favorites, Sam Stout brought an exciting kickboxing style to the UFC and was a part of some of the best stand-up wars the UFC has ever seen. In an era of take-one-to-give-one fighters, Stout was one of the best.
Murilo Bustamante: One of the original Brazilian Top Team members, Murilo Bustamante was a great grappler who worked hard on his striking. Before leaving the UFC for PRIDE FC, Bustamante won the middleweight title, becoming the first Brazilian champion in UFC history.
Jessica Andrade: Jessica Andrade won the UFC strawweight title by a rare slam knockout against Rose Namajunas at UFC 237. She remains one of the top contenders at strawweight and flyweight, earning dominant wins over former title challengers Lauren Murphy and Amanda Lemos.
Cheick Kongo holds one of the most improbable victories in UFC history
"Cheick Kongo's comeback win against Pat Barry will go down as one of the most improbable victories in UFC history. While his win over Barry alone was history-making, he was also a top heavyweight mauler, defeating legends like Mirko Cro Cop and Alexander Volkov during his career."- Curtis Calhoun
Marlon Vera: Marlon "Chito" Vera has the most finishes in UFC bantamweight history (10), with victories over legends like Dominick Cruz and Frankie Edgar. He's a fan-favorite bantamweight with six career post-fight performance bonuses.
Marco Ruas: Marco Ruas was one of the first truly well-rounded fighters to compete in MMA. He won the UFC 7 tournament and helped further popularize the idea of cross-training disciplines- thus pushing MMA closer to what
Paulo Costa: Paulo Costa's unique physical gifts have made him into a household name in the UFC middleweight division. The Brazilian powerhouse has defeated legends like Luke Rockhold, Johny Hendricks, and Yoel Romero during his UFC career.
Molly McCann: Molly McCann may not be the first name you'd expect to see on a "best of" list, but her role as one of the best female fighters to come out of England should not be forgotten. There's atill a lot of MMA life left and we're excited to see how the rest of her career plays out.
Keith Jardine: Keith Jardine's prime featured memorable wins over UFC Hall of Famers Forrest Griffin and Chuck Liddell. 10 of his 17 career wins finished inside the distance.
Choi Doo-ho: Choi Doo-ho had one of the greatest MMA fights of all time against Cub Swanson at UFC 206. That match was brilliant enough to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame Fight Wing. Choi remains active and
Kimbo Slice: Kimbo Slice went from fighting in backyards in south Florida to emerging as one of the biggest stars in The Ultimate Fighter history. He's an inspiration to many fighters after key wins against Ken Shamrock and Houston Alexander.
Dominick Reyes: Many fans (including us) feel like Dominick Reyes was the first man to truly beat Jon Jones. His career since hasn't been the best but imagine how different things might have been if the judges hd gotten it right.
Patrick Cote: After an impressive run on The Ultimate Fighter 4, Patrick Cote went on to an enjoy a successful 11-year career in the UFC Octagon. Vicious UFC knockouts over Kendall Grove and Drew McFedries proved he was a powerful force during his athletic prime.
Duane Ludwig: Duane Ludwig was a star kickboxer far before beginning his MMA career. He was one of the top lightweights in the mid-2000s and has one of the fastest knockouts in history clocking in at 11 seconds over Jonathan Goulet at UFC Fight Night 3. He has since made a name for himself as a coach for champ at Team Alpha Male and then his own gym, BANG Muay Thai.
Ryan Bader: Ryan Bader achieved 'champ-champ' status in Bellator after an up-and-down stint in the UFC Octagon. He's earned two wins over heavyweight legend Fedor Emelianenko inside the cage, and recent title wins against Valentin Moldavsky and Cheick Kongo.
Mark Coleman: The King of ground-and-pound, Mark Colemand developed a style for American wrestlers to learn from. With improving striking his ability to take you down and grind you out helped him win the UFC title and take on some of the best fighters in the world.
Jennifer Maia: After winning three Invicta FC title fights, Jennifer Maia has defeated a slew of veterans during her UFC career. Maia has defeated the likes of Casey O'Neill, Jessica Eye, and Joanne Wood during her Octagon tenure.
Shogun Rua: One of PRIDE FC's golden boys, Shogun Rua had a great run in the UFC. He was known for his deadly kicks and violent combinations, which helped him secure the UFC light heavyweight title at the peak of the division's star power.
Ronda Rousey is one of the most important pioneers for women in the UFC
"Ronda Rousey was the person who put WMMA on the map. Her unique blend of skill and good looks made her the sport's first pop culture female icon."- Andre Castillo
Takanori Gomi: The pride of Japan, Takanori Gomi was Japan's first real striker in PRIDE and the excitement for him to join the UFC was incredible. His fights were always exciting and his durability was second to none.
Tank Abbott: Tank Abbott gained popularity in the UFC for his brawling style, proving to be one of the more entertaining fighters of the UFC's earliest days. Though he never won a UFC tournament, he was constantly in the top mix of all five UFC tournaments he competed in (a UFC record). Abbott's time in the Octagon saw him face off with the likes of Frank Mir, Pedro Rizzo, Maurice Smith, Vitor Belfort, and Don Frye.
Roman Dolidze: Roman Dolidze has his moments of stunning precision. He's struggled when it counted most but he still holds some amazing highlights and crazy potential.
Sean O'Malley: Sean O'Malley's wild hair and personality is what endeared him to fans. He is arguably the best fighter to come out of DWCS and will likely hold titles in more than one division before his career is over.
Randy Couture: Randy Couture was not only one of the names that helped firmly place the UFC on the map thanks to him and Chuck Liddell serving as coaches of the inaugural season of The Ultimate Fighter, but he also showed that age was just a number when he became the oldest UFC champion. Known for his excellent wrestling, Couture won UFC gold at both heavyweight and light heavyweight, becoming the first in UFC history to win championships in two different weight classes.
Renan Barao: Renan Barao was on a crazy win streak before joining the UFC and winning the bantamweight belt. He and Jose Aldo dominated the lower weight classes and it was not until he faced TJ Dillashaw that his career started to go in the wrong direction.
Joe Pyfer: Joe Pyfer isn't just a noun, it;s an adjective thanks to Dan White saying, "Be Joe Pyfer." So far the young fighter has proven his worth and the sky is the limit if he can keep his skill level high.
Raúl Rosas Jr.: Raúl Rosas Jr. will go down at the youngest fighter in the UFC when he competed at DWCS at just 17 years old and made his debut at 18. He's just getting started but no matter what, he's in the UFC history books now.
Petr Yan: Petr Yan is a former champion and for a while, was a force to be reckoned with. He's on a bit of a skid but something tells us he won't be on one forever.
Kyoji Horiguchi: Kyoji Horiguchi is one of the best flyweights to ever compete in the UFC. He was 7-1 in the organization with his only loss coming to then champion, Demetrious Johnson.
Renato Sobral: Renato Sobral will forever be remembered for his fight against David Heath where he held a submission choke for too long. He was cut immediately, despite having his reasons, and was a journeyman soon after. However, prior to that, Sobral was one of the biggest fan favorites on the planet.
Dave Menne: Dave Menne holds the honor of being the UFC's first-ever middleweight champion. He competed around the world and compiled a 45-17 record while remaining active from 1997-2012.
Chad Mendes: Chad Mendes is retired now but he spent much of his career at the top of the heap. He competed for the UFC title three times and was a fan favorite.
Israel Adesanya helped to put African MMA on the map joining Francis Ngannou and Kamaru Usman as reigning UFC champions
"Israel Adesanya has continued to inspire millions worldwide with his unique blend of skill, artistry, and unyielding determination. From the streets of Lagos, Nigeria to the pinnacle of MMA, Adesanya's journey proves that, with unwavering focus and an indomitable will, any dream - no matter how audacious - can be realized."- Chinyere Okafor
Jake Ellenberger: Jake Ellenberger was one of the UFC's most powerful welterweights despite the fact he was slightly undersized for the weight class. The former marine defeated the likes of Jake Shields, Diego Sanchez, and Nate Marquardt during his action-packed run in the division.
Matt Serra: Matt Serra was not the biggest fighter, but he was quick, with good boxing, and elite grappling. His most impressive performance came against Georges St-Pierre. As one of the biggest underdogs in MMA history, Serra knocked out St-Pierre to win the UFC title.
Martin Kampmann: Martin Kampmann faced some of the best middleweight and welterweight competition the UFC had to offer between 2006 and 2013. He defeated the likes of Carlos Condit and Jake Ellenberger over that stretch.
Gary Goodridge: The Vale Tudo legend Gary Goodridge made his professional MMA debut at UFC 8, earning two knockouts in one night.Pride is where he made himself into a global star, defeating legends like Don Frye and Oleg Taktarov.
Michael Chiesa: Michael Chiesa made his name in the UFC by winning the inaugural season of The Ultimate Fighter: Live as a member of team Faber. He went on to have a solid run in the promotion competing at lightweight and
Pedro Munhoz: Brazilian Pedro Munhoz is a bantamweight veteran in every sense of the word. He has shared the Octagon with the best in the division and defeated former champions like Cody Garbrandt in the process.
Sergei Pavlovich: UFC heavyweight Sergei Pavlovich is a silent killer. His knockout power has brought him straight to the top of the rankings. Though he lost his first title shot, we imagine it won't be the last time we see him making a run for UFC gold.
Rousimar Palhares: Rousimar Palhares is one of the most lethal leglock specialists to ever enter the Octagon. Unfortunately, his penchant for holding submissions long after his opponents tapped put him at odds with the UFC and he was
Sergey Spivak: Sergey Spivak is one of the best heavyweight grapplers in the UFC. He has been able to throw around huge fighters like Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa with ease. Spivac is a top-10 heavyweight with high-level takedowns and submissions.
Irene Aldana: Irene Aldana brings a great Mexican boxing style to the UFC. She's got the durability, skill and mentality to be one of the best female fighters. She's easily one of the most exciting. Her and Karol Rosa currently hold the record for most significant strikes in a women's bantamweight fight with 349.
Jerry Bohlander: One of the members Ken Shamrock's Lion's Den with other UFC greats, Jerry Bohlander brought American wrestling to the UFC and took on some of the early greats. He won the UFC lightweight tournament in 1997 and his future fight with Kevin Jackson still ranks as one of the best.
Rory MacDonald: Rory MacDonald was one half of the greatest UFC fights in history. Robbie Lawler vs. Rory MacDonald 2 was one of the most brutal wars the UFC has ever seen and to the day it's always on best of lists.
Vitor Petrino: Vitor Petrino is still very young in his UFC career bur he's checked every task off his list as he's handed it. He's climbing his way closer to the UFC title and he might just fight for it soon.
Michelle Waterson: Another fighter who would've benefited from an atomweight division, Michelle Waterson's karate style and durability has made her a fun fan favorite who always delivers in her fights. Win or lose, she's always a fun watch.
Michel Pereira: Michel Pereira has snuck his way into the top 10 rankings while no one was looking. Hoe's a dark horse fighter but will be shining in the sunlight soon enough.