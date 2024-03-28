5 UFC fights you need to see if you are a new MMA fan
Here are some UFC fights that new MMA fans should all watch at least once to really see the best of the best the UFC has to offer.
It's a great time to be a UFC fan, and arguably an even better time for MMA novices to get involved in the ever-growing sport. As UFC 300 quickly approaches, the UFC fanbase continues to grow worldwide. The once-struggling platform has turned into an international empire in just two decades.
While newer fans might gravitate towards current stars like Sean O'Malley and Alex Pereira, there have been a slew of legends who have entered the Octagon in the promotion's history. The UFC has been graced with some of the wildest all-time fights in combat sports. If you're a new MMA fan, welcome.
Here are five UFC fights you need to watch to get caught up on the promotion's wild ride.
1. Forrest Griffin vs. Stephan Bonnar (The Ultimate Fighter 1 Finale)
UFC light heavyweight legends Forrest Griffin and Stephan Bonnar had a three-round fight that got the world talking and put the UFC squarely on the combat sports map. Griffin and Bonnar fought on The Ultimate Fighter at a time in which the UFC was seen as a gimmick platform. TUF 1, and more specifically Griffin and Bonnar, helped to develop the UFC into the powerful entity it is in 2024.
Griffin defeated Bonnar by unanimous decision, but the fans were the real winners at the TUF 1 Finale. The two light heavyweights had an all-time brawl, with nonstop action in all facets of the fight. The matchup featured everything that makes MMA great. High octane action, drama, brutal blows, and a crowd inside the arena that went absolutely nuts watching the fight unfold.
UFC president Dana White has explained on numerous occasions the importance of the Griffin vs. Bonnar slugfest. The fight gave the UFC a desperately needed lifeline and helped skyrocket the sport's popularity.