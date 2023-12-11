Conor McGregor wasn't the most searched combat sports athlete this year
Jake Paul and Jon Jones top Google's annual 'Year in Search' report for 2023.
By Amy Kaplan
According to Google's annual "Year in Search" report, former UFC champion Conor McGregor is not the most searched combat sports athlete this year. And you're probably going to freak out when you know who is.
In the global rankings of the list, there's no wisp of a mention of combat sports, but when you narrow it down to searches within the United States we see a familiar name ... Jake Paul.
Paul is on the list twice under the "vs" category which includes Lakers vs Warriors in the top spot. Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury and Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz are at number 3 and 5 on that list.
But there was a UFC fighter on the list too. Under athletes, UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones makes the number 10 spot, the only UFC fighter anywhere on the rankings.
If you go back to 2022, Cain Velasquez made the global list, likely due to his attempted murder arrest and subsequent "free Cain" campaign.
It seems like there might be a changing of the guard when it comes to who dominates combat sports, whether we like it or not.