Who is Jake Paul fighting next?
Jake Paul announced he'll be doing a boxing fight on Dec. 15 but didn't say who his opponent is.
By Amy Kaplan
On Oct. 16, Jake Paul announced he would be returning to the boxing ring on Dec. 15 in a location to be determined against an opponent to be determined.
“8 fights in the boxing game and I’m already its biggest name,” said Paul via a press release. “I’ve proved that I can headline the biggest global events and defy the odds. PPV after PPV after PPV, and I’m just getting started. My mission is to be a world champion and I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get there. December 15th is the next step on my journey, and I promise you’re not going to want to miss it.”
With the opponent up in the air, we're looking at some of his rumored potential opponents and the likihood of each of those fights happening next.
Is Jake Paul fighting Nate Diaz?
Nate Diaz seems like the opponent that would make the most sense. They fought in August and many felt that Diaz was the legitimate winner though Paul ended up with the win on the judges' scorecards. Both fighters seemed up for the rematch, especially Diaz who says he'd fight him again anytime.
"I’ll fight u tomorrow n Mma the problem is u suck and I don’t work for pussyFL dumbass u do. Rematch is in boxing trilogy is in Mma u need time to train anyway u suck. New Year’s Eve is good," Diaz tweeted on Oct. 9.
Is Jake Paul fighting Tommy Fury?
A rematch with Tommy Fury also seems highly possible. Fury handed Paul his first professional boxing loss in Feb. 2023. Fury also just defeated KSI in the main event of the PRIME card on Oct. 14.
After the fight Paul took to Instagram to urge Fury to "Sign the contract big boy, sign the contract." Perhaps he means the contract for the Dec. 15 bout.
During the post-fight press conference Fury seemed game for the rematch, "Any of the Pauls want it, I welcome it with open arms."
Is Jake Paul fighting KSI?
Another option for Paul is KSI. That fight isn't as likely as the others we already covered but where the Paul brothers are concerned, nothing is really off the table.
KSI was just defeated by Fury (who beat Paul already) and Paul took to Twitter to blast KSI for his reaction to the loss.
"Only thing that got robbed is his hair line," Paul tweeted after KSI said he was robbed of the win. "It's okay, KSI, me too. It's gonna be okay, bubba."
There's also some previous history with KSI beating Jake's brother Logan in the past.
Is Jake Paul fighting Conor McGregor?
It's a fight we have to discuss even if it's unrealistic.
It's clear that Paul is open to a match-up with Conor McGregor, simply by bringing him up every chance he can get.
"I don't care about that guy [Conor McGregor]," Paul stated at the post-fight press conference after defeating Diaz. "He needs to go to rehab. I want Nate in MMA. I want more professional boxers and I want Canelo."
And that quote leads us to one of the wackiest possibilities ... Canelo.
Is Jake Paul fighting Canelo Alvarez?
Have you stopped laughing yet? Let's discuss this.
Normally we wouldn't even entertain a fight like this but Alvarez seemed open to it, with a condition.
"Yeah maybe, why not?" Alvarez told The Breakfast Club in September. "Not right now. For me, not right now because I'm chasing other things in my career. We never know. Maybe later."
The fight seems to be more possible post-retirement and since that's no time soon, we don't see that being the fight for Paul on Dec. 15
"He can do whatever he wants but I think it's not for real boxing for my career to put a fight in my record with Jake Paul."
Is Jake Paul fighting James Charles?
Many of you might not even know who James Charles is, but Paul sure does.
Charles is a YouTuber who specializes in make-up tutorials and has been wrapped up in a controversy with Paul for a while now.
He was even brought up by Dillon Danis in the lead-up to his fight with Logan Paul.
We aren't exactly sure what the issue is with the two, but an NDA is allegedly involved.
There's probably less than zero percent chance they fight each other though.