3 of the best MMA podcasts that aren't the Joe Rogan Experience
You're Welcome! With Chael Sonnen
Perhaps the most unapologetic person in MMA is former UFC title challenger, Chael Sonnen, who is just as self-aware as he is brash. His twice weekly podcast, You're Welcome! With Chael Sonnen, is a brutally honest look at anything combat sports.
If you search the product via YouTube, you may find it as Beyond the Fight or simply the channel name of Chael Sonnen. While the content is not the same between the video and more traditional radio-style versions, the genuine takes are always consistent.
There is no topic that is off limits to Sonnen, as he rails against everything from breaking news to fight results, and he welcomes you to challenge his perspective. As an example, the October 31st, 2023 episode covered the train wreck that is the state of boxing, Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou, and the upcoming interim heavyweight championship bout between Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich.
While that episode has a heavy focus on combat sports, Sonnen is not afraid to take on more controversial topics, such as USADA, the drama of Conor McGregor, and completely random topics like the BTK killer and Billy the Kid.
No, you have not been transported to The Outer Limits. This is a real podcast and everyone should revel in its glory, which feels like a very Sonnen thing to say. The audio is available on Spotify, just remember there are limits if you are not a subscriber.