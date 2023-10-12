Sean Strickland, UFC fighters react to the surprising USADA news
Most of the UFC fighters were excited about the USADA news, making jokes and posting memes about their 'juiced up' new looks.
By Amy Kaplan
On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the United States Doping Agency announced it would no longer be an active partner with the UFC starting on Jan. 1, 2024, and Conor McGregor is partly to blame.
USADA CEO Travis Tygart issued a very clear statement about why the partnership fell apart.
"We can confirm that Conor McGregor has re-entered the USADA testing pool as of Sunday, October 8, 2023," Tygart said in his statement. "We have been clear and firm with the UFC that there should be no exception given by the UFC for McGregor to fight until he has returned two negative tests and been in the pool for at least six months."
McGregor and USADA were in a public battle earlier this year over the six-month waiting period which McGregot felt he could skip. USADA made it clear ... he could not.
But what about all the fighters outside of McGregor? How do they feel about this massive change in the system?
Sean Strickland joked that 'we're all gonna be juiced up' after USADA news
UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland joked that he's be giving former champion TJ Dillashaw a call after USADA news.
"This is googles recommendation... [TJ Dillashaw] yo I'm gonna give you a call," he tweeted along with a screenshot about Stanozolol, a steroid that is "not detected in urine."
Dillashaw was formerly flagged and served a suspension under the USADA program for EPO.
Strickland also joked, "You guys.... did you hear?!? Were all gonna be juiced up soon!!!!!!!! Lmao.... Any recommendations? I'm kinda new at this...."
Other fighters took to social media to react as well.
There's no update about what will happen next but we do know that all fighters flagged in the next three months will still be punished and USADA believes any sanction will carry on beyond Jan. 1 and will be upheld by individual state athletic commissions.