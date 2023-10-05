Conor McGregor says he's finally re-entered USADA pool
We aren't convinced Conor McGregor has officially re-entered USADA because he's cried wolf too many times before.
By Amy Kaplan
Former UFC champion Conor McGregor looks to be one step closer to his UFC return, depending on who you believe.
Late Wednesday night McGregor shared a training photo of himself with the caption, "Find my targets. Hit them. Fuck the consequences. You’re going down. This is fighting. Sparring day with slick [Nikolay Grozdev]. Always a banger of a spar with the slick fella. Submitted my stuff to Novitzky. Ball rolling ⚽️see you soon you little light work b***h."
The line everyone is focused on is McGregor saying he's submitted his paperwork to USADA boss, Jeff Novinsky. Re-entering the USADA testing pool has been the last step needed for McGregor to officially make his return.
Conor McGregor told fans he was nearing re-entering USADA before
Over four months ago UFC president Dana White told reporters that McGregor was in the process of submitting the paperwork to the anti-doping agency.
“[McGregor] has to get into the USADA pool first. He’s filling out the paperwork. I don’t know how soon that will be done or what’s going on, but that’s his business that he’s handling with USADA. But it’s all in motion," White said (h/t Bloody Elbow).
In May, USADA officials told MMA Fighting that McGregor re-entering the testing pool was nearing. Though it never seems to have happened.
“We have recently been in direct contact with Conor McGregor, and as he confirmed today in the media, we expect to receive his paperwork coming out of retirement and re-entering the USADA testing pool immediately,” a USADA official wrote in the statement. “Like other athletes who come out of retirement, under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, McGregor will be subject to testing for at least six months and must provide at least two negative samples before being permitted to compete.
In fact, McGregor himself had said it was already done before, so who is to be believed?
We'll believe it when his first sample is submitted and logged in the USADA database. Until then, McGregor's just selling wolf tickets.