10 MMA fighters who had cameos on TV shows
By Jaren Kawada
4. Randy Couture — Hawaii 5-0 and NCIS: Los Angeles
As we near the top of the list, all of the remaining fighters have at least experienced an extended career in acting, including Randy Couture.
Aside from his cameo appearance on The King of Queens, Couture has made many showings on television. Perhaps his best performance to date has been his four-episode project on Hawaii 5-0.
Couture played the role of Jason Duclair, a serial arsonist with a wicked expertise and obsession with fire. Unlike Tyron Woodley and Max Holloway, Couture's character had a more prominent role on the show. Duclair had an ongoing storyline in the series, profiling as a minor antagonist.
In his first episode, Couture's character was introduced as a serial killer who was being tracked down by a rogue ATF agent who had become obsessed with Duclair after he murdered her husband. The Five-0 team would arrest Duclair at the end of the episode, only to have him escape from prison the following season.
Following his escape, Duclair would end up turning himself in, stating that 'freedom is my prison.' However, he would escape once more in a mass prison break and start a massive wildfire in the Hawaii forest. Duclair would find himself in a hand-to-hand combat battle with show star Steve McGarrett and would put up a good fight but end up subdued. We all know that prime Randy Couture would have finished that rear-naked choke, though.
To end his time on the show, Duclair would escape capture once again towards the end of the episode, running into his own fire. However, it would be reported later that he had died and was the only casualty of his own attack.
Throughout his many different roles in Hollywood, Couture played no role better than Jason Duclair. His performance was praised by fans, many of whom were in awe of the retired fighter's cold persona and ability to perfectly portray a psychopathic genius on screen.
These days, Couture still takes acting gigs every once in a while but primarily works as a color commentator for the PFL.