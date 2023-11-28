10 MMA fighters who had cameos on TV shows
By Jaren Kawada
10. Tyron Woodley — Hawaii 5-0 and Cobra Kai
Hawaii 5-0 will come up many times on this list as the recently ended program had a long list of guest stars, a few of whom were active or former fighters.
Tyron Woodley appeared in one episode of the show, playing a thug gunman named 'Kalino.' Unfortunately for fans of the former UFC welterweight champion, Kalino would not survive the episode and die in the final shootout scene.
A few years after filming sets in paradise Woodley also appeared on Netflix's Karate Kid spin-off, Cobra Kai. In this show, Woodley played the recurring role of Sensei Odell in the series' fifth season.
In an interview with MMA Fighting, Woodley said the Cobra Kai job was a "big deal" to him due to the show's popularity. Woodley also stated that the Karate Kid franchise was his inspiration to begin training in the first place and to star in the spin-off series felt like a full circle moment.
"Karate Kid is why I even thought about starting martial arts in general," Woodley said. "It's a classic film and I suggest anyone that hasn't seen that one... it's still a movie right now I feel like you play it no matter how old or how young [you are], you will still appreciate the movie."
The Cobra Kai role meant so much to the Missouri native that he even got a tattoo in honor of the show on his arm. However, Woodley also mentioned how tough the filming process was, as he claimed he was shooting scenes while training for the Jake Paul rematch fight.
It should not be very surprising to see Woodley on this list, as it has been well documented throughout his fighting career how interested he has been in pursuing outside passions. After briefly attempting to become a rapper, Woodley has been active in pursuing an acting career.