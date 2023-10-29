10 of the best boxers of all time
Ranking boxing's most prolific and hard hitting champions.
9. George Foreman
George Foreman was the prototype for what modern fight fans may refer to as a "knockout artist." Boasting a 76-5 professional record with 68 knockouts, this two-time world heavyweight champion holds the distinction of being one of the few men in boxing history to recapture the heavyweight title after losing it initially. Foreman held the title in two different decades, the 1970s and 1990s.
Foreman was born in Marshall, Texas. He boxed as a teenager but only took the sport seriously when he was about sixteen. This set him on a trajectory toward a legendary boxing career in which he captured a gold medal in the 1968 Olympic Games, defeated greats of his era like Joe Frazier, and had the iconic "Rumble in the Jungle" with Muhammad Ali, a fight for the heavyweight title that he lost.
After retiring in the 1970s, Foreman made a comeback in the late 1980s. Finally, in 1994 at the age of forty-five, he recaptured the heavyweight title knocking out heavy favorite Michael Moorer in the twelfth round. Sporting punching power comparable to few others as well as multiple title runs in different decades, Foreman is certainly another of boxing's greatest fighters.