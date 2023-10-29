10 of the best boxers of all time
Ranking boxing's most prolific and hard hitting champions.
10. Sugar Ray Leonard
Sugar Ray Leonard was one of the 1980s's most dynamic fighters. Not only was he a champion in five different weight classes, but 25 of his 40 professional wins were by knockout. Leonard had a decorated amateur career as well, even capturing a gold medal in the 1976 Olympics. He was one of the 1980s "Four Kings" along with Roberto Duran, Thomas "Hitman" Hearns, and Marvelous Marvin Hagler.
Leonard was introduced to boxing through his brother at age fourteen while living in Maryland. He went on to compete in numerous local competitions and events, eventually leading him to multiple Golden Gloves titles, a spot on the 1976 Olympic team, and over 100 amateur wins. Despite originally planning to go to college after the Olympics, Leonard went professional and had a decorated career.
Using his excellent footwork, movement, and volume punching, Leonard was one the most important fighters of the 1980s. He beat Hagler, Duran, and Hearns, establishing himself as one of the elite talents of the era. His especially memorable beating of Duran in which he made him quit close to the end of round eight in 1980's "No Mas" fight set the tone for Leonard's historic run through the decade.