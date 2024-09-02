Will Currie is the DWCS Week 4 fighter to watch
The eighth season of Dana White's Contender Series continues this week. The fourth week will once again feature five fights from five different divisions, giving 10 hopefuls the chance to possibly gain a UFC contract and compete amongst the best in the world. One of the hopefuls is certainly one to watch on Tuesday, September 3. Will Currie is that fighter, and this is his chance to become a UFC fighter.
Currie was born in and fights out of London, England. He competes in the middleweight division. His last fight took place at Cage Warriors 169 on March 30. He is currently riding a three-fight winning streak.
Currie made his debut on the amateur circuit in April 2017. With a first-round armbar submission victory, it was clear for all that this was a fighter with a bright future. Currie remained undefeated throughout his five-fight run on the amateur circuit. After almost two years there, Currie was ready to become a professional fighter.
The Rise of Champions 7 event took place in March 2019, and Currie was set to make his professional debut on that card. Currie would remain undefeated in his first five professional fights, competing in various promotions including Cage Warriors. Currie's first loss in his entire mixed martial arts career took place in March 2021 at Cage Warriors 120 against current UFC middleweight Christian Leroy Duncan.
Since December 2020, Currie has been a mainstay of the Cage Warriors roster. Within the three and a half years with the promotion, Currie became a middleweight title contender, although he would not be successful in challenging for the gold. Regardless, he became one of the top contenders in the promotion's 185-pound division. Now, he hopes to make his mark within the middleweight division of the UFC, and the gateway to that will be his shot on week four of Dana White's Contender Series season eight.
Will Currie looks to make his mark within the UFC
On the September 3 edition of DWCS, Currie will be looking to work his way into the UFC by gaining a contract. He steps into the UFC Octagon at the UFC APEX with a 12-win and 3-loss record, and currently riding the wave of momentum of three wins. His latest victory took place in March, and it came after his opponent retired at the end of the first round. But there is so much more on the line than just his record when he steps into the Octagon.
Currie looks to join an illustrious list of English greats who have stepped into the UFC. This includes the likes of Michael Bisping, Dan Hardy, Arnold Allen, Leon Edwards, Tom Aspinall, and others. There is currently a new wave of rising English fighters within the promotion, and Currie will certainly be looking to find himself amongst those. Especially when the UFC heads to England for a show, which would allow him to fight in front of a home crowd on the biggest stage in mixed martial arts.
Beyond that, Currie hopes to join quite a contentious division. Dricus du Plessis has recently solidified his 185-pound championship reign at UFC 305, and the division is stacked with some heavy hitters. With the likes of Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya in the division currently, this is certainly an exciting division to join as a prospect, and that is an idea that Currie might be excited about.
At DWCS week four, Currie faces Brazil's Djorden Santos. Currently on a four-fight winning streak, Djorden has a professional record of nine wins and one loss. Although Currie has had a majority of his wins come by way of submission, he has proven also to be able to get the victory by knockout or decision. All that is left for Currie is to step in, look for a convincing victory, and secure that UFC contract.
For these reasons and more, Will Currie is the DWCS week four fighter to watch. Don't miss him and nine other hopefuls in action on Tuesday, September 3.