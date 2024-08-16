Dricus Du Plessis net worth: How much does he make per fight?
UFC 305 takes place on Saturday, August 18 live from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. All eyes will be on the champion who will be headlining the card, as he makes his first defense of the middleweight title. Dricus du Plessis will take center stage as he looks to solidify his reign as the King at 185 pounds. He does so against the formidable two-time former champion Israel Adesanya, who could prove to be his toughest challenge yet.
Having joined the promotion in 2020 during the pandemic era, du Plessis has gone on to dominate the middleweight division, eventually ascending the throne in early 2024. At UFC 305, du Plessis will be making his eighth walk to the Octagon, and being the first and only South African ever to hold a UFC championship, it is certainly the most highly-anticipated of his entire 11-year-long career.
Over the four years he has fought in the UFC, du Plessis has seen significant increases in his earnings. He has seen varying payouts from fights, and performance bonuses, and has several endorsements too. Now, the question is just how much is he worth, and how much does he make per fight?
Dricus du Plessis' net worth
Dricus du Plessis' net worth is estimated to be $1 million (via Sportskeeda). Although some sites estimate that this figure could be higher, potentially going as high as $3 million.
Dricus du Plessis endorsements
du Plessis' endorsements include Ultimate Sports Nutrition (USN), World Sports Betting, SuperSport, Vivify U, Hennies, and many more.
Dricus du Plessis salary
UFC 264 took place in October 2021 and, at the event, du Plessis faced Trevin Giles. du Plessis had a base salary of $16,000 and a win bonus to match that amount. For his victory, du Plessis received a $75,000 performance bonus and $4,000 in sponsorship.
After close to nine months out from action, du Plessis returned to the Octagon at UFC 276 in July 2022. He had a base salary of $24,000 and, with his win over Brad Tavares, he also got a $24,000 win bonus. With an additional $4,000 in sponsorship, du Plessis walked away with $52,000. This remains one of his lowest payouts to date.
UFC 282 took place in December 2022, and du Plessis got to face Darren Till. du Plessis received a base salary of $50,000 and a win bonus of $50,000. With the fight of the night bonus, du Plessis received a $50,000 performance bonus, as well as $4,500 in sponsorship. This meant du Plessis received a total of $154,500.
du Plessis returned at UFC 285 in March 2023 for a bout against Derek Brunson. du Plessis received a guaranteed $300,000 base salary and, after picking up the victory, a $300,000 was added to his earnings. With an additional $4,500 in sponsorship, du Plessis had a total of $604,500 from the event. This marked the first time that du Plessis crossed the half-a-million mark.
In July 2023, at UFC 290, du Plessis faced former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in a title eliminator bout. du Plessis had a guaranteed $100,000 base salary and, by picking up the victory over the veteran, he also secured an additional $100,000 win bonus. With the astounding performance, du Plessis was a recipient of the $50,000 performance bonus. With his $4,500 sponsorship added, this meant du Plessis earned a total of $254,500.
At this point, du Plessis had earned well over $1 million across his fights. But his biggest payout was coming up on the horizon.
What is Dricus du Plessis' biggest payout?
du Plessis' biggest payout came at UFC 297. The South African challenged the newly-minted middleweight champion Sean Strickland for the gold in the headliner of the event. According to MMA Salaries, du Plessis had a base salary of $300,000 and, with his split decision victory over the champion, he got an additional $300,000 win bonus. With $32,000 earned in sponsorship, du Plessis walked away with a total of $632,000.
That remains du Plessis' biggest payout to date. And he managed to also gain the distinction of making history as the first South African-born champion within the organization.
Dricus du Plessis' UFC 305 salary
Although du Plessis' UFC 305 salary is yet to be revealed, there is speculation of how much the South African middleweight champion could earn based off of previous earnings. According to Sportskeeda, fight fans could witness du Plessis earn above $1 million. This would be an accumulative amount comprising of both base salary and win bonus, as well as potential sponsorship payout. Serving as the champion heading into the bout, it can be expected that du Plessis will also receive a PPV payout for the first time in his career. Then, depending on his performance, there is also the potential of a performance bonus. All this could send him well above $1 million.
du Plessis is set to defend his middleweight title for the first time against Adesanya at UFC 305, which takes place on Saturday, August 18 live from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Follow along as FanSided MMA provides updates and all the latest news from this event and all MMA.