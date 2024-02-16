Who is Oban Elliott?
Oban Elliott is one of MMA's hottest prospects out of Wales. The 9-2 welterweight makes his anticipated UFC debut on the UFC 298 prelims against Val Woodburn on Feb. 17 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA.
The 26-year-old Elliott rides a five-fight win streak. He won his UFC contract in a fiercely competitive fight with Kaik Brito on the latest season of Dana White's Contenders Series. Despite having far fewer professional fights than Brito, Elliot fought hard and walked away with a majority decision.
Elliott has been involved in martial arts for most of his life. His late father was an amateur boxer. This lineage inspired Elliott to pursue a career in combat sports. He ended up making his amateur debut at only 19 years old, putting together a stellar 6-0 record along the way.
With nothing left to prove on the amateur circuit, Elliott turned pro in 2019 and honed his craft in the Cage Warriors promotion.
The bright lights and pressure of the UFC stage will likely not faze the Shore Mixed Martial Arts product, as Elliott is used to battling adversity. The former lightweight moved up to welterweight after learning of a heart condition that threatened his career. Fighting at a more natural weight class was better for his 6'0" frame and allowed him to keep his body healthier.
Elliott is well-rounded, athletic, and constantly improving in every aspect of MMA. He is equally skilled in grappling and striking, making him comfortable wherever the bout takes place. His gritty style has brought him five finishes. Training rounds with UFC featherweight contender Jack Shore have benefitted Elliott greatly as he looks to be the latest Welsh fighter to make his mark in the UFC.
Standing in Elliott's way is the 7-1 Woodburn, who needs a rebound performance in the worst way. He was starched by Bo Nickal in the first round of his UFC 290 matchup after accepting a spot as a last-minute replacement. Now, he finds himself down a weight class and taking on another talented up-and-comer.
Will Woodburn make good on his second chance to kill a hot prospect's hype? Or will Elliott be the latest Cage Warriors veteran to make a splash in the UFC?