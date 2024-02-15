1 best and worst bet at UFC 298
Here are two bets to consider for UFC 298.
UFC 298 is set for Feb. 17 and the card has plenty of intriguing matchups and great opportunities to potentially make some money.
UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will look to successfully defend his throne against the surging Ilia Topuria in the main event. Volkanovski is aiming to make a statement after a short-notice knockout loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 294.
The UFC 298 co-main event features a middleweight clash between top contenders Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa. The winner could potentially earn a title shot against newly-minted UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis.
Sports betting continues to be a popular aspect of UFC events. Let's take a look at one bet to consider, and one bet to swiftly avoid ahead of UFC 298.
All odds according to FanDuel. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Roman Kopylov is UFC 298's best bet
Roman Kopylov +186
UFC middleweight Roman Kopylov will face arguably the toughest test of his career when he faces Anthony Hernandez on the UFC 298 prelims. But, taking a fighter of his potential at plus money is an intriguing venture for bettors.
Kopylov is riding a four-fight winning streak after back-to-back losses to begin his UFC tenure. He's won all four of his most-recent wins inside the distance, and has proven to have a well-balanced style that is a headache for his opponents.
Kopylov figures to have a distinct advantage on the feet against Hernandez (60 percent striking defense to Hernandez's 46 percent). If the fight manages to change levels, Kopylov has posted a stellar 92 percent takedown defense to counter Hernandez's grappling advances.
While Hernandez's durability is unquestionable, Kopylov holds arguable advantages wherever the fight goes, and taking him as an underdog pick is a steal at UFC 298.
Mackenzie Dern is UFC 298's worst bet
Mackenzie Dern +112
Mackenzie Dern should be credited for stepping up on weeks' notice to face former title challenger Amanda Lemos at UFC 298. Both strawweights are in desperate need of a victory, although Dern's short-notice gamble isn't worth the +112 price tag.
Dern struggled with his striking in her first fight since her split from esteemed coach Jason Parillo last year. She fell to Jéssica Andrade at UFC 295 by second-round TKO and failed to get the fight to the ground to utilize her patented Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.
If the fight remains standing between Dern and Lemos, Lemos figures to have a significant edge with her kickboxing. The recent title challenger Lemos holds a 15 percent strike accuracy advantage (55 percent to Dern's 40 percent, per UFCStats), and has shown vicious power in recent wins over Marina Rodriguez and Michelle Waterson-Gomez.
Dern's best chance to upend Lemos is on the ground, although that'll be a tough venture for her. She's posted a 14 percent takedown accuracy during her career in the Octagon.
Unless Dern can get Lemos to the canvas via a scramble, a forced kickboxing affair with Lemos is a dangerous endeavor, and Lemos will piece her up if she doesn't take a methodical approach.