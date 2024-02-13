UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria fight week schedule
- There are several new fan events ahead of UFC 298
- UFC 298 takes place in Las Vegas, NV
- Here's how to watch everything during fight week
The UFC produces its second pay-per-view of the year as they light up the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA for UFC 298. The event will be headlined by the featherweight title bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria.
Volkanovski is the second-longest reigning titleholder in the 145-pound division and currently has the eighth-longest individual reign in UFC history. Topuria has become a permanent fixture in the featherweight division and looks to finally ascend to the apex and dethrone Volkanovski so the era of Topuria can begin.
The penultimate match of the evening will witness former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker going up against Paulo Costa. Following a year filled with cancelled bouts, Costa makes his return to the Octagon against a determined Whittaker, as they both aim to stay in the main conversation of the highly-contentious 185-pound division.
The UFC 298 card will also feature bouts between established athletes as Geoff Neal goes up against Ian Garry, and Merab Dvalishvili meets with Henry Cejudo. The Honda Center will also get to see other athletes such as Carlos Vera, Zhang Mingyang, and Brendson Ribeiro make their first walks to the fabled Octagon over the weekend.
As per usual, fight week is filled with several other engagements before the action ensues. Here are all the events the UFC will host live from Anaheim, California during fight week plus viewing information.
How to watch UFC 298 pre-fight press conference
- DATE: Thursday, Feb. 15
- TIME: 8 p.m. ET
- WATCH: Streaming live on UFC's YouTube
How to watch UFC 300 Q&A
- DATE: Friday, Feb. 16
- TIME: 7 p.m. ET
- WATCH: Streaming live on UFC's YouTube
How to watch UFC 298 ceremonial weigh-ins
- DATE: Friday, Feb. 16
- TIME: 8 p.m. ET
- WATCH: Streaming live on UFC's YouTube
How to watch UFC 298
- DATE: Saturday, Feb. 17
- TIME: 6:30 p.m. ET
- WATCH: ESPN/UFC Fight Pass
How to watch UFC 298 post-fight press conference
- DATE: Saturday, Feb. 17
- TIME: Directly after the fights conclude
- WATCH: Streaming live on UFC's YouTube
Follow along with FanSided MMA for additional coverage from the whole fight week.