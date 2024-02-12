UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds
- UFC 298 is headlined by Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria
- The event takes place in Anaheim, CA
- The full line-up, start time and viewing info provided below
By Amy Kaplan
The UFC heads back out on the road when it takes the Octagon to Anaheim, CA for UFC 298.
The card is headlined by featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (26-3-0) vs. No. 3 ranked Ilia Topuria (14-0-0). The featherweight GOAT will look to defend his throne a sixth time when he takes on the young buck looking to make history. If Topuria wins, he'll be the first Georgian champion in the UFC.
In the co-main event, former middleweight champion No. 3 ranked Robert Whittaker (25-7-0) takes on No. 6 ranked Paulo Costa (14-2-0) on his journey back to a title shot. Costa hasn't fought since he defeated Luke Rockhold in August 2022 and a win over Whittaker could propel him back into title talk.
Also on the card is Ian Garry, returning to the Octagon for the first time since a personal attack was levied by fans on him, and his wife. Also a pivotal bantamweight scrap takes place between Merab Dvalishvili and former champion Henry Cejudo.
UFC 298 fight card
MAIN CARD | ESPN PPV | 10 p.m ET
- C - Alexander Volkanovski (26-3-0) vs. No. 3 Ilia Topuria (14-0-0)
- No. 3 Robert Whittaker (25-7-0) vs. No. 6 Paulo Costa (14-2-0)
- No. 8 Geoff Neal (15-5-0) vs. No. 10 Ian Garry (13-0-0)
- No. 2 Merab Dvalishvili (16-4-0) vs. No. 3 Henry Cejudo (16-3-0)
- No. 14 Anthony Hernandez (11-2-0) vs. Roman Kopylov (12-2-0)
PRELIMS | ESPN | 8 p.m ET
- No. 3 Amanda Lemos (13-3-1) vs. No. 7 Mackenzie Dern (13-4-0)
- No. 15 Marcos Rogerio de Lima (21-10-1) vs. Justin Tafa (7-3-0)
- Rinya Nakamura (8-0-0) vs. Carlos Vera (11-3-0)
- Zhang Mingyang (16-6-0) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (15-5-0)
EARLY PRELIMS | ESPN | 6:30 p.m
- Josh Quinlan (6-1-0) vs. Danny Barlow (7-0-0)
- Oban Elliott (9-2-0) vs. Val Woodburn (7-1-0)
- No. 15 Andrea Lee (13-8-0) vs. Miranda Maverick (14-5-0)
UFC 298 odds
According to DraftKings, the lines for the main event are pretty close. At press time, Volkanovski is at -118 and Topuria is -102. The co-main event odds are a bit wider with Whittaker being a -225 favorite over Costa at +185.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.