UFC 298 weigh-in results, live stream
The UFC makes its return to Anaheim, CA for the first time since January 2022 with a stacked card. UFC 298 is the second pay-per-view offering for the year, and it continues building up momentum in the lead-up to the historical UFC 300 event.
The main event will see Alexander Volkanovski defending the featherweight title against Ilia Topuria. At UFC 298, Volkanovski will be making his sixth defense, as he continues to battle for the pound-for-pound king title and he goes up against the No. 3-ranked Topuria, who will be challenging for a UFC title for the first time in his career.
The penultimate bout on the card will witness former champion Robert Whittaker make his return to the Octagon against Paulo Costa. With both having been away from action for a while, this match could see a shift in the 185-pound division that continues to heat up as the months go by.
The card will also feature other standout matches such as Geoff Neal and Ian Machado Garry's welterweight bout, as well as the bantamweight clash between Merab Dvalishvili and Henry Cejudo. The card will also see several promotional debutants such as Carlos Vera and Brendson Ribeiro.
Ahead of the fighter's individual walks to the octagon at the Honda Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, the final order of business will be the official weigh-ins. Here are the results as all 24 fighters take to the scale.
UFC 298 official weigh-in results
Main Card
- Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) vs. Ilia Topuria (144.5)
- Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs. Paulo Costa (185.5)
- Geoff Neal (170.5) vs. Ian Machado Garry (170.5)
- Merab Dvalishvili (135) vs. Henry Cejudo (135)
- Anthony Hernandez (185.5) vs. Roman Kopylov (185)
Prelims
- Amanda Lemos (115.5) vs. Mackenzie Dern (116)
- Marcos Rogerio de Lima (261.5) vs. Junior Tafa (249)
- Rinya Nakamura (135.5) vs. Carlos Vera (135.5)
- Zhang Mingyang (205.5) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (205.5)
Early prelims
- Josh Quinlan (169) vs. Danny Barlow (171)
- Oban Elliott (170.5) vs. Val Woodburn (169.5)
- Andrea Lee (125.5) vs. Miranda Maverick (126)