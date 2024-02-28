Who is Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady?
- Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady fights at UFC Vegas 87
- He will make his debut against Loik Radzhabov
- Here's what you need to know about him before he fights
The UFC keeps the events coming as the promotion heads back to the UFC APEX following a successful event in Mexico City. As has been the case with previous events, UFC Vegas 87 looks to showcase the best of the current roster whilst also ushering in a new generation of mixed martial artists into the UFC, and this event has one particular standout fighter to watch out for.
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana but now fights out of Dallas, Texas. In the Lone Star State, Al-Selwady trains MMA under the tutelage of Sayif Saud at the Fortis MMA gym.
The gym has produced several UFC fighters including Alonzo Menifield, Mohammed Usman, Geoff Neal, and many more. Having won a UFC contract on season seven of Dana White's Contender Series, it is time for Al-Selwady to make his own first walk into the fabled Octagon.
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady brings his worldwide experience to the Octagon
Al-Selwady is a grappler who has worldwide experience. With a professional career that began in 2012, Al-Selwady has steadily built up a 15-win and 3-loss record.
Al-Selwady's roots in MMA trace back to Desert FC in Jordan before he began competing at Brave CF in 2016. Al-Selwady was in fact a part of the first ever Brave CF event and he remained with the promotion until early 2021.
Following a single fight at the LFA 103 event, Al-Selwady would become a fixture at Fury FC. Riding a four-fight winning streak, Al-Selwady soon got the opportunity to compete on DWCS - and he won.
In his fights, Al-Selwady has showcased his versatility being able to get the victory via knockouts, technical knockouts, submissions, and decisions, He will look to ensure that he showcases that at UFC Vegas 87 when he goes up against Loik Radzhabov.
The two will be the prelim card curtain-raiser and, with all eyes trained on them, Al-Selwady will look to kickstart the card and his run in the UFC in a dominant way for himself and set the pace for the rest of the event.
The UFC Vegas 87 event will be headlined by the blockbuster heavyweight bout between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Shamil Gaziev. The lightweight division, however, is the one that will be welcoming in a new fighter who could soon shake things up at 155-pounds in the form of Al-Selwady.