UFC Vegas 87: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds
- UFC Vegas 87 takes place on March 2 in Las Vegas
- Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev will headline the card
- Here's how to watch the card plus betting odds
By Amy Kaplan
The UFC returns home to Las Vegas, NV after being on the road for two weeks.
The UFC Vegas 87 fight card is headlined by heavyweights Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Shamil Gaziev. Rozenstruik is looking to get back in the win column after a disappointing first-round submission loss in May 2023. Gaziev is on an impressive unbeaten streak including a win in his UFC debut in December 2023. He looks for the biggest win of his career over the No. 12-ranked Rozenstruik.
The co-main event is a light heavyweight bout between Vitor Petrino and Tyson Pedro. The winner could propel themselves closer to a top 15 ranking with a highlight reel performance.
At press time it's thought that Raul Rosas Jr. and Ricky Turcious will also appear on the card after their UFC Mexico fight was canceled. But it's unclear how official that is or where on the card they will appear.
UFC Vegas 87 fight card
MAIN CARD | ESPN + | 4 p.m ET
- Jairzinho Rozenstruik (13-5-0) vs. Shamil Gaziev (12-0-0)
- Vitor Petrino (10-0-0) vs. Tyson Pedro (10-4-0)
- Alex Perez (24-7-0) vs. Muhammad Mokaev (11-0-0)
- Eryk Anders (15-8-0) vs. Jamie Pickett (13-10-0)
- Umar Nurmagomedov (16-0-0) vs. Bekzat Almakhan (0-0-0)
- Matt Schnell (16-7-0) vs. Stephen Erceg (11-1-0)
PRELIM ESPN + | 1 p.m ET
- Joel Alvarez (20-3-0) vs. Ludovit Klein (20-4-1)
- Aiemann Zahabi (10-2-0) vs. Javid Basharat (14-0-0)
- Christian Leroy Duncan (9-1-0) vs. Claudio Ribiero (11-4-0)
- Vinicius Oliveira (1-0-0) vs. Yanis Ghemmouri (12-2-0)
- Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady (1-0-0) vs. Loik Radzhabov (17-5-1)
UFC Vegas 87 betting odds
According to DraftKings, Gazieve, the undefeated newcomer, is a -148 favorite over Rozenstruik who sits at a +124 underdog at press time. They also have Petrino as a big favorite at -305, while Pedro is the underdog at +245. But the biggest spread on the card is Umar Nurmagomedov, a -1050 favorite over Bekzat Almakhan a +675 underdog.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.