When is the next UFC fight?

With UFC 298 in the rearview mirror, the focus shifts over to when the next event will be. UFC 298 took place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA and the event was headlined by Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria's featherweight title bout.
Following that event, the UFC heads to Mexico City for a special event, for the first event in the area since 2019. The event, aptly titled UFC Mexico City, will be headlined by Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval's flyweight fight.
The two first met at UFC 255 in November 2020, and Moreno would secure a first-round TKO victory. Since then, both Moreno and Royval have challenged for the 125-pound gold, with Moreno holding the title twice in his career.
The co-main event of the evening will also be a rematch as former interim champion Yair Rodríguez clashes with former title challenger Brian Ortega. The two first met in July 2022, with Rodríguez winning that bout.
At UFC Mexico City, these fights and many others will take place, as the road to UFC 300 continues.
When is the next UFC event?
The next UFC event is UFC Mexico City. The event takes place on Saturday, Feb. 24 live from the Arena CDMX (Mexico City Arena) in Mexico City, Mexico.
The event will feature 13 fights with several Mexican UFC talent on showcase, including the likes of Raul Rosas Jr., Daniel Zellhuber, and more.
UFC Mexico fight card
MAIN CARD
- Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval
- Yair Rodriguez vs. Brian Ortega
- Daniel Zellhuber vs. Francisco Prado
- Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios
- Yazmin Jauregui vs. Sam Hughes
- Manuel Torres vs. Chris Duncan
PRELIM CARD
- Cristian Quiñonez vs. Raoni Barcelos
- Jesus Aguilar vs. Mateus Mendonça
- Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda
- Claudio Puelles vs. Farès Ziam
- Luis Rodriguez vs. Denys Bondar
- Victor Altamirano vs. Felipe dos Santos
- Erik Silva vs. Muhammad Naimov