UFC 300 fight card [UPDATED]
Everything you need to know about UFC 300.
By Amy Kaplan
UFC 300 will likely be the biggest UFC card in recent memory if Dana White gets his way. The 300th PPV will take place on April 13 in Las Vegas, NV, and is very slowly coming together.
No main event for the card has been announced yet, but three other fights were recently revealed by White.
“What everybody has been waiting for. No main events or anything like that but I will tell you April 13th, UFC 300, No. 2 ranked Jiri Prochazka vs No. 5 ranked Aleksander Rakic," White said on social media. “Former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling moves up to featherweight to face No. 7-ranked Calvin Kattar. And the return of Bo Nickal. He’s got five wins, all coming by finish, he’s 5-0 and he is taking on Cody Brundage."
White has teased major fights for the card, and many have speculated that Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler could be the fight to make but with the unpredictability of McGregor, no one is holding their breath.
UFC 300: Date, start time, fight card
- Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic
- Aljamain Sterling vs. Calvin Kattar
- Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage
The exact details about the fight card including start time have no been revealed yet, but we'll update as soon as we have more information.