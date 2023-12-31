Is the Conor McGregor fight announcement real?
Conor McGregor says he'll be fighting at International Fight Week, but is this just another one of McGregor's stories?
By Amy Kaplan
On Jan. 31, Conor McGregor made a highly anticipated announcement concerning when, where, against whom, and what weight his next fight will be. But is it even real?
“Ladies and gentlemen, a Happy New Year to you all,” McGregor said. “I’d like to announce the return date for myself, the ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor, the greatest comeback of all time will take place in Las Vegas for International Fight Week, June the 29th... and the opponent, Michael Chandler. And the weight, Mr. Chandler, 185 pounds.”
All the details (minus the weight) were things fans had already speculated about, though many had hoped the fight would happen sooner at UFC 300.
At press time though, this fight is not official and there are a few small hints about why we think there's been no contract.
First, the UFC and/or Dana White have not made the announcement. Second, McGregor seems to be announcing the details to Chandler, meaning Chandler hasn't been approached about the fight yet. And third, Chandler seemingly agreed to the terms on Twitter shortly after the announcement.
Chandler responded to the announcement saying,
"I always said I wanted you at your biggest, your baddest and your best. 185 would look good on me.
So while the fight does not appear to be official yet, it's highly likely that this is the route they will eventually go.
Stay tuned for an update from White or the UFC soon.