Dana White gives Conor McGregor update after recent negative comments
Dana White and Conor McGregor are 'talking' about his next fight.
By Amy Kaplan
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor had some not-so-nice things to say about the UFC last week when he went on a rant about his inactivity and called out boxer Manny Pacquiao.
"The lad here are talking Manny [Pacquiao]," McGregor told TalkSport at the Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin fight on Dec. 23. "The UFC aren't talking any ... give me something. I was supposed to be back in April. I was supposed to be back in December. For all the figures I've brought in the this game, I sell more than any of them combined. No one in the historu of the game game's ever been treated the way I'm getting treated at this minute. They f***ing should open the floodgates for me. I'm waiting. My patience wearing thin on me waiting."
Now, UFC president Dana White has responded to those comments.
“We talked tonight,” White said during an Instagram Live Q & A. “I’m in Abu Dhabi, he’s in Dubai. We’re going to figure something out — we’re talking.”
Many fans had hoped the UFC would announce McGregor for the UFC 300 headliner, and that's still a possibility but it looks like it won't be coming anytime soon.