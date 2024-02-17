What time does UFC 298 start?
- UFC 298 is headlined by Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria
- The card takes place on Saturday, Feb. 17
- The first fight is set for 6:30 p.m.
By Kevin George
UFC 298 takes place on Saturday, Feb. 17 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA.
This is the second PPV event of the year for the world leader in MMA. The UFC returns to Anaheim for the first time since UFC 270 where Francis Ngannou defended his heavyweight belt against Ciryl Gane. This time around, the UFC returns with a featherweight title fight as the headliner. Alexander Volkanovski returns to featherweight to defend his belt against undefeated challenger Ilia Topuria.
There has been a lot said between both men in the build-up to the fight. Topuria believes there will be a change of guard at 145 pounds. Whereas Volkanovski believes he will show Topuria exactly why he is arguably the greatest featherweight champion of all time.
The card also features key matchups in the middleweight as well as bantamweight divisions. The fight between Paulo Costa and Robert Whittaker will have major implications on the title picture at 185 pounds. Similarly, the fight between former champion Henry Cejudo and Merab Dvalishvili will also have major implications on the title picture at bantamweight with Sean O’Malley putting his belt on the line at UFC 299 next month.
What time do the UFC 298 early prelims start?
UFC 298 kicks off with early prelims featuring Andrea Lee taking on Miranda Maverick. The early prelims start at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
- Josh Quinlan (6-1-0) vs. Danny Barlow (7-0-0)
- Oban Elliott (9-2-0) vs. Val Woodburn (7-1-0)
- Andrea Lee (13-8-0) vs. Miranda Maverick (14-5-0)
What time do the UFC 298 prelims start?
The preliminary card starts at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+.
- Amanda Lemos (13-3-1) vs. Mackenzie Dern (13-4-0)
- Marcos Rogerio de Lima (21-10-1) vs. Justin Tafa (7-3-0)
- Rinya Nakamura (8-0-0) vs. Carlos Vera (11-3-0)
- Zhang Mingyang (16-6-0) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (15-5-0)
What time does the UFC 298 main card start?
- Alexander Volkanovski (26-3-0) vs. Ilia Topuria (14-0-0)
- Robert Whittaker (25-7-0) vs. Paulo Costa (14-2-0)
- Geoff Neal (15-5-0) vs. Ian Garry (13-0-0)
- Merab Dvalishvili (16-4-0) vs. Henry Cejudo (16-3-0)
- Anthony Hernandez (11-2-0) vs. Roman Kopylov (12-2-0)
The main card airs live on ESPN+ PPV. The start time is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. This means that the main event will start approximately at 12:30 p.m. ET. However, if multiple fights end in finishes, the main event could start a lot earlier as well, so stay tuned so you don't miss it.