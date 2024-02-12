Ilia Topuria wants Conor McGregor after he defeats Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 (VIDEO)
- Ilia Topuria spoke with FanSided MMA at the Super Bowl
- He called out Conor McGregor
- He also thinks Alexander Volkanovski should retire
Ilia Topuria isn't even a UFC champion yet and he's already calling out people for his first title defense. And not just anyone, he's setting his sights on the biggest name in combat sports ... Conor McGregor.
"So, to be honest, I don’t know I just want to clean up the division, the whole division," Topuria told FanSided while attending the Super Bowl media event. "I want to cut the grass back. And I want new faces. I want new blood in the division, you know? I want new challenges. After this one, I want to take the UFC to Spain in 2024. So I’m looking for Conor McGregor. If he doesn’t lose his upcoming fight, we can do it in Spain."
Topuria is fighting Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 on Saturday and is confident enough that he'll defeat the long-standing champion. McGregor isn't scheduled for a fight though it's thought he will fight Michael Chandler next.
"If [McGregor] feels ready for this type of competition, for this level of competition, we can do it. If not, I don’t know, I’m gonna sit down with the UFC and we’re gonna have a conversation probably and they’re gonna tell me who’s the next guy and I don’t have any problem facing anyone."
Ilia Topuria thinks Alexander Volkanovski should retire
Recently Volkanovski admitted that he drank too much before his last fights, a fact that doesn't seem to concern Topuria.
In fact. Topuria believes Volkanovski had achieved enough in his career and should make his exit.
"You know the fact that he already achieved so many things in this sport, he’s old," Topuria said. "He’s like 36 years old, right? He’s old for this sport, right? So it’s time to move on. It’s time to retire. It’s time for the new generation which I represent."
UFC 298 takes place on Saturday, Feb. 17.