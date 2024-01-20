What time does UFC 297 start?
- UFC 297 is headlined by two title fights
- The main card will air on ESPN PPV
- All the details for start time of the early prelims, preliminary card and the main card.
By Anwesha Nag
UFC 297 will see Sean Strickland defend his newly won middleweight title against Dricus Du Plessis in the main event on Jan. 20 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. In the co-main event, Raquel Pennington will fight Mayra Bueno Silva for the women's bantamweight belt left vacant by Amanda Nunes.
Elsewhere on the card, Neil Magny will face Mike Malott at welterweight, Chris Curtis is to fight Marc-Andre Barriault in a middleweight contest, and Arnold Allen will seek a return to winning ways against Movsar Evloev.
The UFC 297 pay-per-view card will start at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT in the U.S. The main event walkouts will take place approximately at 12-12:15 a.m. ET/ 9-9:15 p.m. PT. The PPV will be broadcast on ESPN+ and ESPN PPV.
UFC 297 start times
- Main card | 10 p.m. ET
- Preliminary card | 8 p.m. ET
- Early preliminary card | 6 p.m. ET
For fans from the U.K. and Ireland, the card begins at 3 a.m. GMT on Sunday, Jan. 21, and the main event goes down at 5-5:15 a.m. GMT.
For the hardcore fans interested in watching the early prelims and prelims, they start at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT/ 11 p.m. GMT and 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT/ 1 a.m. GMT respectively. The prelims feature names like Gillian Robertson, Charles Jourdain, and Brad Katona.
Strickland, who is currently making headlines leading up to the fight not only for fight-related reasons but also for his controversial statements, had his six-fight win streak broken by Alex Pereira in 2022. After another loss to Jared Cannonier, the American bounced back with two back-to-back wins over Nassourdine Imavov and Abusupiyan Magomedov to challenge Israel Adesanya for the 185 lbs. belt and win.
Dricus Du Plessis, meanwhile, is undefeated in the UFC since his debut in 2020. On his way up to the title shot, he slayed names like Darren Till, Derek Brunson, and Robert Whittaker.