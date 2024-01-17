UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis fight week schedule
Here's how to watch all of the events leading up to, during, and after UFC 297 fight week live from Toronto, Canada.
The UFC is gearing up to put on the first PPV of the 2024 year, and this event could set the pace for the thrilling year. The promotion heads up to Toronto, Canada for the UFC 297 card, and there are exciting events leading up to the fight night.
UFC 297 emanates from the Scotiabank Arena, and this is the UFC's seventh visit to 'The 6'. This time, the promotion puts on a 12-fight card headlined by a tension-filled rivalry at middleweight, with the gold on the line.
Sean Strickland marks his first defense of the middleweight title against Dricus Du Plessis, who hopes to be the first champion from South Africa. The two have been on a collision course since their massive brawl that stole the show at UFC 296. The feud between the two has become intense and personal over the last few months, and it will all play out with the 185-pound gold on the line on Saturday, January 20.
Several other athletes are set to take to the octagon before them, with hopes of securing victories to start the year off right. Before these athletes make it into the octagon, they will have a few other events to get through first.
Here are all the events the UFC will host live from Toronto, Canada during fight week plus viewing information.
How to watch UFC 297 pre-fight press conference
- DATE: Thursday, January 18
- TIME: 5pm ET/2pm PT
- WATCH: Streaming live on UFC's YouTube
How to watch UFC 297 ceremonial weigh-ins
- DATE: Friday, January 19
- TIME: 5pm ET/2pm
- WATCH: Streaming live on UFC's YouTube
How to watch UFC 297
- DATE: Saturday, January 20
- TIME: 6pm ET/3pm PT
- WATCH: ESPN/UFC Fight Pass
How to watch UFC 297 post-fight press conference
- DATE: Saturday, January 20
- TIME: Directly after the fights conclude
- WATCH: Streaming live on UFC's YouTube
