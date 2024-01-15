Fansided MMA
UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds

Everything you need to know about UFC 297.

By Amy Kaplan

Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis
Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis / UFC
The first UFC pay-per-view of the year is happening on Saturday, Jan. 20 in Toronto, Canada.

The card is headlined by a middleweight scrap between new champion Sean Strickland and the challenger, Dricus Du Plessis. The pair have built up their pairing with a heated pre-fight press conference and a cage-side brawl that saw Strickland leaping across fans to get to Du Plessis.

In the co-main event, Raquel Pennington will fight Mayra Bueno Silva for the vacant bantamweight title after Amanda Nunes retired and left her 135 and 145-pound titles without a champion.

MAIN CARD | ESPN + | 10 p.m. ET |

  • Sean Strickland (28-5-0) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (20-2-0)
  • Raquel Pennington (15-9-0) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (10-2-1)
  • Neil Magny (28-12-0) vs. Mike Malott (10-1-1)
  • Chris Curtis (30-10-0) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (16-6-0)
  • Arnold Allen (19-2-0) vs. Movsar Evloev (17-0-0)

PRELIMS | ESPN + | 8 p.m. ET |

  • Brad Katona (15-2-0) vs. Garrett Armfield (9-3-0)
  • Charles Jourdain (15-6-1) vs. Sean Woodson (10-1-1)
  • Serhiy Sidey (1-0-0) vs. Ramon Taveras (1-1-0)
  • Gillian Robertson (12-8-0) vs. Polyana Viana (13-6-0)

EARLY PRELIMS | ESPN + | 5:30 p.m. ET |

  • Yohan Lainesse (9-2-0) vs. Sam Patterson (10-2-1)
  • Jasmine Jasudavicius (9-3-0) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (12-5-0)
  • Malcolm Gordon (14-7-0) vs. Jimmy Flick (16-7-0)

UFC 297 betting odds

According to Draftkings, Strickland is a light betting favorite at -135. That's a big contrast to the major +500 underdog he was going into his last fight versus Israel Adesanya. Du Plessis is sitting at a moderate +110 underdog.

The co-main event odds are similar with Pennington sitting at a +145 underdog and Bueno Silva is the facorite but just slightly at -164.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

