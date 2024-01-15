UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds
Everything you need to know about UFC 297.
By Amy Kaplan
The first UFC pay-per-view of the year is happening on Saturday, Jan. 20 in Toronto, Canada.
The card is headlined by a middleweight scrap between new champion Sean Strickland and the challenger, Dricus Du Plessis. The pair have built up their pairing with a heated pre-fight press conference and a cage-side brawl that saw Strickland leaping across fans to get to Du Plessis.
In the co-main event, Raquel Pennington will fight Mayra Bueno Silva for the vacant bantamweight title after Amanda Nunes retired and left her 135 and 145-pound titles without a champion.
MAIN CARD | ESPN + | 10 p.m. ET |
- Sean Strickland (28-5-0) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (20-2-0)
- Raquel Pennington (15-9-0) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (10-2-1)
- Neil Magny (28-12-0) vs. Mike Malott (10-1-1)
- Chris Curtis (30-10-0) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (16-6-0)
- Arnold Allen (19-2-0) vs. Movsar Evloev (17-0-0)
PRELIMS | ESPN + | 8 p.m. ET |
- Brad Katona (15-2-0) vs. Garrett Armfield (9-3-0)
- Charles Jourdain (15-6-1) vs. Sean Woodson (10-1-1)
- Serhiy Sidey (1-0-0) vs. Ramon Taveras (1-1-0)
- Gillian Robertson (12-8-0) vs. Polyana Viana (13-6-0)
EARLY PRELIMS | ESPN + | 5:30 p.m. ET |
- Yohan Lainesse (9-2-0) vs. Sam Patterson (10-2-1)
- Jasmine Jasudavicius (9-3-0) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (12-5-0)
- Malcolm Gordon (14-7-0) vs. Jimmy Flick (16-7-0)
UFC 297 betting odds
According to Draftkings, Strickland is a light betting favorite at -135. That's a big contrast to the major +500 underdog he was going into his last fight versus Israel Adesanya. Du Plessis is sitting at a moderate +110 underdog.
The co-main event odds are similar with Pennington sitting at a +145 underdog and Bueno Silva is the facorite but just slightly at -164.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.