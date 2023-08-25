What time does UFC Singapore: Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie start?
What time can fight fans expect the main event fight between Max Holloway and The Korean Zombie to begin? Here's the answer.
The UFC makes the trip to Singapore for an exciting and stacked fight night event. There are 13 fights set to take place on the card with the featherweight bout between Max Holloway and The Korean Zombie serving as the headliner.
Max Holloway is the former UFC featherweight champion, having held the 145-pound gold between 2017 and 2019. Hailed by many as the best boxer in the UFC, 'Blessed' is known for his ability to put on thrilling fights and always stepping into the octagon ready to put on a show for fight fans all around the world.
Holloway currently holds the no. 1 position in the UFC's featherweight rankings, only coming second to the reigning and defending champion, Alexander Volkanovski. With this fight, Holloway looks to add to his win record, and perhaps push himself into the number one contender's spot.
Chan Sung Jung is better known by his fight nickname, 'The Korean Zombie', and this is the name that has continued to stir up feelings of exhilaration whenever he is set to be in action. With a versatile skillset, The Korean Zombie is one of the most aggressive fighters in all of UFC.
The Korean Zombie was last in action in April 2022, when he unsuccessfully challenged for the title from Volkanovski. Jung finds himself lower in the 145-pound division's rankings and, with this fight, hopes to move himself up to the spot.
This battle between Max Holloway and The Korean Zombie is a nail-biter that many fight fans are looking at as a dream match in the highly contentious featherweight division. The two have some of the most aggressive styles in the division and they get to put it up against each other in the octagon. With an impressive performance, one of them could find themselves right on the path back to challenging Volkanovski for the 145-pound gold.
Singapore Standard Time is 8 hours ahead of Greenwich Mean Time, which means this will be an early morning for those on the west. At the Singapore Indoor Stadium, preliminary card action will get underway at 5pm SST with the main card set to begin at 8pm SST. Here is a breakdown of what time you can expect everything to get underway, using Eastern time and Pacific time.
What time does Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie start?
- Date: Saturday, August 26
- Main Card Start Time: 8am ET/5am PT
- Main event walks (approximately): 10:30am ET/7:30am PT
The main card is set to get underway at 8am ET/5am PT with the main event walks for Max Holloway and The Korean Zombie scheduled for 10:30 am ET/7:30pm PT. These times could change, depending on the timing of the preceding main card bouts.