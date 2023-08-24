Max Holloway net worth: How much does he make per fight?
Max Holloway is a name that has become synonymous with MMA over the years. Here is just how much 'Blessed' is worth and has made over the years.
Max Holloway is a name that has become synonymous with mixed martial arts as the years have gone by. Coming from humble beginnings and overcoming adversity from a young age, 'Blessed' has built himself up to become one of the top athletes in all of combat sports.
Holloway is known for always being willing to step into the octagon for a fight and, when he does, fight fans can always count on an exciting performance. Holloway has also held the UFC featherweight title between 2017 and 2019, but the presence of 'Blessed' beyond the 145-pound division.
Holloway joined the UFC in February 2012 as the youngest fighter on the roster at the time and now, 11 years later, still finds himself in the top spot as the no. 1-ranked featherweight and holds the no. 13 spot in the highly-coveted pound-for-pound rankings. With his status as one of the best in MMA, Holloway also has had earnings that match that. Here is just how much 'Blessed' is worth.
Max Holloway's net worth
According to Sportskeeda, Max Holloway has a net worth of $2,000,000 at present.
Max Holloway endorsements
Max Holloway has no shortage of endorsements with brands such as Reebok, Budweiser, and Manscaped sponsors of 'Blessed'.
Max Holloway salary
Max Holloway's salary is comprised of fight payments, as well as money made through sponsorships and other ventures. For one, Holloway has a YouTube channel with over 245,000 subscribers, which also serves as a source of revenue.
In his UFC debut, Holloway filled in as a short-notice replacement against Dustin Poirier. Although he did not pick up the victory that night, he managed to walk away with $16,000 for his troubles (MMA Salaries). Since then, Holloway has experienced a drastic increase in payments.
For his featherweight title fight against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 276, Holloway received a base salary of $500,000. This remains the highest base salary that 'Blessed' has gotten to date but it's not the highest accumulative payout he has received.
What is Max Holloway's biggest payout?
Max Holloway's biggest payout came at UFC 231 for his bout against Brian Ortega. Holloway received a base salary of $350,000 and a pay-per view payout of $560,000. 'Blessed' also received a performance bonus of $100,000 and his sponsorship added on $40,000.
This meant Holloway walked away with a victory and was ultimately $1,050,000 richer.