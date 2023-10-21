What time does UFC 294 start?
What time can fight fans expect UFC 294 to begin? Here is the answer.
The UFC returns to Yas Island with an exciting 13-fight card. The main event will be a match for the lightweight title, and it will be contested in a thrilling rematch between two of the best fighters that are in the UFC right now.
Islam Makhachev won the lightweight title at UFC 280 in October 2022 and, for his first defense, he would put the title on the line against a fellow champion. At UFC 294, Makhachev was meant to defend the 155-pound title against Charles Oliveira but, following an injury sustained by 'Do Bronx', the champion finds himself standing across the fellow champion once more.
Alexander 'The Great' Volkanovski is the featherweight champion and has held the title since late 2019. Having five successful title defenses and already in the conversation for being the GOAT of the featherweights, Volkanovski looks to accomplish a new feat in his career - the double-champ status. At UFC 284, Volkanovski failed to claim the gold but, at UFC 294, he once more gets the chance to add the 155-pound title to his accolades.
That main event will be preceded by the enticing middleweight bout between 'The Nigerian Nightmare' Kamaru Usman and Khamzat 'Borz' Chimaev. Prior to that, 11 other bouts are set to entertain fight fans live from the Etihad Arena.
The UFC 294 prelims are set to begin at 10am ET/7am PT and will feature eight fights over the course of four hours before the main card begins.
What time does Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski start?
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Main Card Start Time: 2pm ET/11am PT
- Main event walks (approximately): 4pm ET/1pm PT
The main card is set to get underway at 2pm ET/11am PT with the main event walks scheduled for 4pm ET/1pm PT. These times could change, depending on the timing of the preceding main card bouts.