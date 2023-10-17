Alexander Volkanovski record, net worth, next fight, height, weight & more
Everything you need to know about UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.
By Amy Kaplan
Alexander Volkanovski is one of the UFC's greatest featherweights of all time. Some might even consider him to be one of the best fighters of all time, regardless of weight class.
In this story, we'll answer all of the questions you might have about Volkanovski before he became a UFC star and where he's at now.
Alexander Volkanovski record, height, weight & measurables
Here's everything you need to know about Volkanovski's stats, records and more.
- Record: 26-2
- Height: 5 feet 6 inches
- Weight: 145 pounds, sometimes 155 pounds
- Birthday: Sept. 29, 1988
- Age: 35
- Born: Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia
- Fighting out of: Windang, New South Wales, Australia
- Nationality: Australian
- Reach: 71 inches
- Fight name: The Great
- Gym: City Kickboxing
Alexander Volkanovski net worth
Volkanovski's net worth is estimated to be around $3,500,000 which is a huge increase from the $30,000 net worth that was recorded in 2016, when he made his UFC debut. 2020 was the first year he was clocked as a millionaire making $1.4 million.
Volkanovski's salary has seen increases with each year. This is how much Volkanovski was earning per year, according to Wealthy Gorilla:
- 2016 - $50,000
- 2017 - $60,000
- 2018 - $335,000
- 2019 - $420,000
- 2020 - $1,100,000
- 2021 - $800,000
- 2022 - $3,000,000
Alexander Volkanovski endorsements and sponsors
In 2023, Volkanovski revealed he was a PRIME hydration athlete, the company run by Logan Paul and KSI. Volkanovski and Isreal Adesanya were the first two athletes signed to the drink company.
In addition to PRIME, Volkanovski is sponsored by CMBT, Engage, Blessed CBD and BaiMed, among others.
How much money did Alexander Volkanovski make fighting Islam Makhachev?
In February 2023, Volkanovski went up a weight class to fight the lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev in hopes of becoming a two division champion. The fight went all five rounds and ended in Volkanovski's first UFC loss, but was widely contested and many fans and media felt that Volkanovski had done enough to secure the win.
Unfortunately, due to privacy laws, the exact purse information was not released, but we can make an educated estimation.
According to Inside Sports, both fights made a flat $500,000 for the fight. Volkanovski also made $32,000 in sponsorship money and $50,000 for his Fight of the Night bonus. He allegedly didn't get any PPV points for the bout, though Makhachev allegedly did.
Alexander Volkanovski record
One of the many reasons why Volkanovski is considered one of the greatest is due to his near spotless record. His only UFC loss came via a contested decision under the champion of a higher weight class. Before that he went unbeaten for 22 fights dating back to 2013.
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 1, 2 & 3
For many years Max Holloway was unbeatable ... until Volkanovski came around. In their first meeting (Dec. 2019) Volkanovski secured the featherweight title via unanimous decision. Holloway got an immediate rematch in July 2020 and Volkanovski won again, this time via split decision. Their third meeting, July 2022, ended in another decision, again for Volkanovski.
Some fans had asked for a fourth fight, and Holloway wants it too, but UFC president Dana White shot down the idea in August 2023.
“I just think that Volkanovski is so dominant right now,” White said. “I mean, there’s people who believe he beat Islam (Makhachev). I don’t know if you throw Max at him again at this point in Max’s career. I don’t love it.”
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega
On Sept. 25 2021, we all thought we were watching Brian Ortega submit Volkanovski but he was somehow able to survive and won the bout retaining his title.
Watch that moment right here.
Who will be Alexander Volkanovski's next fight?
Volkanovski is stepping up on less than two weeks' notice to rematch Makhachev at 155 pounds in the main event of UFC 294.
“There’s still a lot of people acting like there’s nothing to lose for me,” Volkanovski said Monday on The MMA Hour. “You hear people that will say that, and I mean, that’s a lie. Everyone knows I want this rematch, I want this belt, and if I lose this fight, I ain’t getting a shot at the title any time soon. Let’s be real. I ain’t getting a rematch anytime soon, either.”
Alexander Volkanovski rugby
Prior to being an MMA star, Volkanovski played rugby. The 145 pound UFC champion played ruby at 220 pounds, which shocks everyone when they find out.
Former Warilla Gorilla teammate Ngatai Hetet told the Athletic about pre-MMA Volkanovski.
'"His opposition was] three times bigger, and he was the best in the whole league," said Hetet. "These guys are heavyweights like Brock Lesnar. Alex would just carry blokes. He would always fend a player off. He was unbelievable. If he had an extra foot, he would definitely be in the [National Rugby League]."