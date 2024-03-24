What's next for Rose Namajunas after getting first flyweight victory over Amanda Ribas
Rose Namajunas is back in the UFC win column.
By Adam Stocker
Rose Namajunas defeated Amanda RIbas via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47), at UFC Vegas 89 on Saturday, March 23, 2024, live from the UFC APEX, in Las Vegas, NV.
"Man, it's good to get your hand raised... I'm going to be watching Manon Fiorot or Erin Blanchfield fight. I'm hoping for a fight against either of those two or Macy Barber," said Namajunas after the fight.
The two women immediately started trading punches and kicks. Ribas scored a takedown but Namajunas was able to return to her feet immediately. Ribas scored a second takedown but it was Namajunas who ended up in the controlling position. The action continued in the second round. Ribas attempted a knee bar during a scramble but Namajunas was able to escape the submission attempt.
Namajunas' movement and percesion striking was displayed in the third round. Namajunas was able to land her punches and moving out of danger with ease. Ribas scored a takedown but Namajunas again returned to her feet immediately. Ribas scored another takedown and was able to maintain top control. Ribas closed the round out by reigning down strikes and taking the back of Namajunas.
The women continued to trade strikes to open the fourth round. Namajunas went for a takedown. Ribas attempted to roll but ended up giving herself up, allowing Namajunas to take side control. Between rounds, Ribas' corner told her that she needed a finish to get her hand raised. Ribas was extremely aggressive to open the final round. Despite her aggression, RIbas failed to land any decisive strikes that hurt Namajunas.
What's next for Rose Namajunas
Ribas has bounced between strawweight and flyweight over her last seven fights. Despite being ranked eighth in the flyweight division, Ribas' most recent fight was again at strawweight, where she is ranked seventh. In her last fight, Ribas earned a performance of the night bonus for her spinning wheel kick knockout of Luana Pinheiro. With the loss, Ribas dropped to 13-5. Ribas might benefit from focusing on one division instead of switching between both.
Namajunas is a future UFC Hall of Famer. Despite being only 31 years old, Namajunas has been fighting the top fighters in the sport since she made her UFC debut at the Ultimate Fighter season 20 finale in 2014. Since debuting, Namajunas captured the strawweight title twice. However, she decided to move up to flyweight in her last fight, losing to top contender Manon Fiorot. With her victory, Namajunas will be ranked in the flyweight division. Given her popularity, the UFC will likely fast-track her into a title fight with another win or two.