UFC Vegas 87 results [UPDATED LIVE]
- UFC Vegas 87 takes place on March 2
- It's headlined by Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Shamil Gaziev
- This story will be updated throughout the event
The UFC delivers another exciting fight night event live from the UFC APEX. Headlined by a colossal heavyweight clash, this 11-fight card is a thrilling one that could once again shift things on the road to the monumental UFC 300 event in April.
The main event of the evening will witness no. 12-ranked heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik going up against the undefeated Shamil Gaziev. Looking to bounce back from a loss, Rozenstruik will be going up against Gaziev, who had a stunning promotional debut in December following his earning of a contract during the Contender Series.
The co-main event will be a light heavyweight bout between Vitor Petrin and Tyson Pedro. Yet to be defeated in his 10-fight career, Petrino meets with Pedro, who looks to build momentum up for himself again in the active lightweight division.
The event will also see a bantamweight bout between Umar Nurmagomedov and Bekzat Almakhan. The main card curtain-raiser will be a flyweight bout between two ranked stars as Matt Schnell goes up against Steve Erceg.
This UFC Vegas 87 event was initially supposed to take place in Saudi Arabia, marking the promotion's debut in the Kingdom. However, the event was postponed to June, and this weekend was promptly set to be a fight night offering from the UFC APEX.
With the UFC Vegas 87 weigh-ins done, all that remains is for the fights to take place inside the gabled Octagon. Follow along for live results from the event.
This page will be updated live throughout the night as the action unfolds.
UFC Vegas 87 live results [Updated]
Jairzinho Rozenstruik defeated Shamil Gaziev via TKO, Round 4 - 5:00
Vitor Petrino defeated Tyson Pedro via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Muhammad Mokaev defeated Alex Perez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Umar Nurmagomedov defeated Bekzat Almakhan via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-26)
Steve Erceg defeated Matt Schnell via KO, Round 2 - 0:26
Eryk Anders defeated Jamie Pickett via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28 x2)
Vinicius Oliveira defeated Bernardo Sopai via KO, Round 3 - 4:41
Aiemann Zahabi defeated Javid Basharat via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Christian Leroy Duncan defeated Claudio Ribeiro via TKO, Round 2 - 1:57
Ludovit Klein defeated AJ Cunningham via TKO, Round 1 - 4:36
Loik Radzhabov defeated Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady via KO, Round 3 - 0:49