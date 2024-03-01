UFC Vegas 87: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev weigh-in results
- The UFC Vegas 87 weigh-ins will take place an hour earlier than normal
- The results will be updated here live throughout the two-hour window
- Heavyweights Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Shamil Gaziev headline
The UFC returns to Las Vegas after an exciting weekend in Mexico with a heavyweight main event. UFC Vegas 87 will be headlined by Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Shamil Gaziev.
Rozenstruik is 3-5 in his last eight and needs to gain some momentum. This will be Rozenstruik's sixth main event, as he is 2-3 in those outings, his most recent loss coming against rising contender Jailton Almeida at UFC Charlotte. Gaziev is undefeated at 12-0 and was successful in his debut at UFC 296 against Martin Buday.
The co-main event will feature light heavyweights Vitor Petrino and Tyson Pedro. Petrino is also undefeated at 10-0 and is 3-0 since joining the UFC, most recently beating Modestas Bukauskas at UFC Sao Paulo. Pedro returned in 2022 after four years off due to injuries and is 3-1 since, most recently beating Anton Turkalj at UFC 293.
The rest of the main card is rounded out by a flyweight title contender fight between former challenger Alex Perez and undefeated prospect Muhammad Mokaev, fellow flyweights Matt Schnell and Steve Erceg, and bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov, who will face newcomer Bekzat Almakhan.
The preliminary card is headlined by veteran middleweights Eryk Anders and Jamie Pickett. Anders is looking to avoid his second straight loss and Pickett may very well be fighting for his job after four straight losses. After many fight cancellations, the rest of the card is rounded out by bantamweight prospects Aiemann Zahabi and Javid Basharat.
UFC Vegas 87 official weigh-in results
MAIN CARD
- Jairzinho Rozenstruik (257) vs. Shamil Gaziev (261)
- Vitor Petrino (205.5) vs. Tyson Pedro (205.5)
- Alex Perez (125.5) vs. Muhammad Mokaev (126)
- Umar Nurmagomedov (136) vs. Bekzat Almakhan (136)
- Matt Schnell (126) vs. Steve Erceg (126)
PRELIMINARY CARD
- Eryk Anders (185.5) vs. Jamie Pickett (186)
- Vinicius Oliveira (135.5) vs. Benardo Sopaj (135.5)
- Aiemann Zahabi (135.5) vs. Javid Basharat (136)
- Christian Leroy Duncan (186) vs. Claudio Ribeiro (185.5)
- Ludovit Klein (156) vs. AJ Cunningham (155.5)
- Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady (156) vs. Loik Radzhabov (155.5)
The weigh-ins start at 8 a.m. local time this week due to the earlier start time of the card on Saturday.