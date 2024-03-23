UFC Vegas 89 results [UPDATED LIVE]
Here's everything you need to know about UFC Vegas 89 headlined by Amanda Ribas and Rose Namajunas including live results and highlights.
The UFC is set to put on yet another event live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 23. Headlined by the women's flyweight bout between Amanda Ribas and Rose Namajunas, UFC Vegas 89 delivers a 13-fight card.
Ribas is currently ranked no. 8 in the division whilst Namajunas only recently moved up to the division. Namajunas is a two-time former strawweight champion, and she hopes to be successful in her second bout at 125-pounds.
The co-main event of the evening will be a heavyweight bout between Karl Williams and Justin Tafa. Both Williams and Tafa are currently unranked in the division but hope to make quite the impression at UFC Vegas 89, hopefully thrusting themselves into the conversation of the highly-contentious 265-pound division.
Edmen Shahbazyan looks to get back into the winning column but he does so against AJ Dobson, who has only just his own UFC journey on track and will be looking to keep building up momentum. The two serve as the sole middleweight division's offering on this card.
South Africa's Cameron Saaiman hopes to build up his own momentum and break into the bantamweight division's top 15, hoping to also make his home nation proud. He goes up against the undefeated Payton Talbott who has proven to have finishing power.
The experienced Billy Quarantillo welcomes Youssef Zalal back to the UFC in their featherweight bout. The 145-pound division will also provide the main card curtain-raiser as Fernando Padilla hopes to bounce back from his recent loss against the incoming UFC debutant on a five-fight winning streak, Luis Pajuelo.
The preliminary card will close out with the lightweight bout between Kurt Holobaugh and Trey Ogden. The featherweight division will also pit Ricardo Ramos against Julian Erosa.
The bantamweight bout between Miles Johns and Cody Gibson is one that will have both athletes seeking the victories. With Johns having a no contest in his last bout and Gibson suffering a decision loss, they both will be looking to place themselves back into the winning column.
The featherweight division's first offering of the evening will be a bout between Jarno Errens and Steven Nguyen. Whilst Errens is still trying to find his footing within the UFC, Nguyen looks to extend his three-fight winning streak into a shot at the top 15 of the division.
The UFC Vegas 89 card only features one other women's bout, and that is in the bantamweight division as Montserrat Rendon and Darya Zheleznyakova meet. Rendon remains undefeated in her mixed martial arts career and she goes up against the UFC's newest signing in Zheleznyakova.
The men's flyweight offering on the card will see Igor Severino going up against André Lima. Both Severino and Lima remain undefeated in their respective careers, and they both make their promotional debuts at UFC Vegas 89.
Opening up the event will be the heavyweight bout between Mohammed Usman and Mick Parkin. With experience of 20 fights shared between them, Usman and Parkin will look to kick off the UFC Vegas 89 card in a major way.
This page will be updated live throughout the night as the action unfolds.
UFC Vegas 89 live results [Updated]
Amanda Ribas vs. Rose Namajunas
Karl Williams vs. Justin Tafa
Edmen Shahbazyan defeated AJ Dobson via KO- Round 1, 4:33
Payton Talbott defeated Cameron Saaiman via TKO - Round 2, 0:21
Youssef Zalal defeated Billy Quarantillo via submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 2, 1:50
Fernando Padilla defeated Luis Pajuelo via submission (D’Arce choke) - Round 1, 2:45
UFC Vegas 89 prelim results
Trey Ogden defeated Kurt Holobaugh via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Julian Erosa defeated Ricardo Ramos via submission (guillotine choke) - Round 1, 2:15
Miles Johns defeated Cody Gibson via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Jarno Errens defeated Steven Nguyen via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Darya Zheleznyakova defeated Montserrat Rendon via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
André Lima def. Igor Severino via disqualification (biting) - Round 2, 2:52 | READ MORE
Mick Parkin defeated Mohammed Usman via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)