UFC Vegas 89: Amanda Ribas vs. Rose Namajunas fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds
By Amy Kaplan
The UFC hosts the second of two back-to-back UFC APEX cards on Saturday, March 23. Headlining the card is a women's flyweight fight between No. 8 ranked Amanda Ribas (13-4-0) and former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (12-6-0).
Namajunas has lost two in a row, including losing her strawweight title and her flyweight debut. She will need a win in order to boost her back up in the contender talks if she hopes to ever become a UFC double champion.
Ribas is coming off a win over Luana Pinheiro in November, but that was a strawweight bout. She'll be fighting Namajunas at flyweight for this contest.
In the co-main event is a heavyweight scrap between Karl Williams (9-1-0) and Justin Tafa (7-3-0). Tafa was supposed to fight Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC 298 but a last minute injury deemed him unable to compete. His brother Junior stepped into his place but lost the bout.
There are also several fighters making their UFC debut on the card, so look for plenty of fighters with something to prove.
Here's the full fight card, subject to change.
MAIN CARD | ESPN + | 10 p.m. ET
- Amanda Ribas vs. Rose Namajunas
- Karl Williams vs. Justin Tafa
- Edmen Shahbazyan vs. AJ Dobson
- Payton Talbott vs. Cameron Saaiman
- Billy Quarantillo vs. Youssef Zalal
- Fernando Padilla vs. Luis Pajuelo
PRELIMS | ESPN + | 7 p.m. ET
- Kurt Holobaugh vs. Trey Ogden
- Ricardo Ramos vs. Julian Erosa
- Miles Johns vs. Cody Gibson
- Jarno Errens vs. Steven Nguyen
- Montserrat Dolores Rendon vs. Dariya Zheleznyakova
- Igor Severino vs. Andre Lima
- Mohammed Usman vs. Mick Parkin
UFC Vegas 89 betting odds
According to DraftKings, Namajunas is a light betting favorite at -198 over Ribas who sits at +164. That's probably due to her being a former title holder, even if it's a totally different division. In the co-main, the odds are a bit wider. Williams is the favorite at -218 over Tafa at +180.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
UFC Vegas 89 live stream
Thankfully, UFC Vegas 89 is not a PPV event, so the only fees associated with watching the card will be your ESPN+ membership. You can also try to find an illegal stream for free but we at FanSided MMA cannot condone going that route, so we can't provide a link. An investment in an ESPN+ will be your best bet.