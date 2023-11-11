How to watch UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira for free
Here's how you can watch the big UFC PPV card for free online.
By Amy Kaplan
UFC 295 suffered a pretty big last-minute shake-up when UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones pulled out of his fight due to injury. Due to the removal of Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, the UFC pulled together Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall to fight for the interim title while Jones recovers.
That fight was made the co-main and the light heavyweight title fight between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira was made the main event.
Both of those fights are amazing match-ups, but we understand that neither really justify the PPV price tag that fans previously would have paid for Jones vs. Miocic.
And that's why you are here.
While we here at FanSided MMA would never condone or advise our readers on a way to illegally stream or pirate a UFC fight, we also understand that times are tough right now and not every MMA fan has the money to afford a monthly PPV event.
For the early prelims and the prelims, it will air on ESPN+ which is a monthly fee service, from there, the main card will be a PPV.
UFC 295 fight card (Updated)
MAIN CARD | PPV | 10 p.m. ET
- Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira - For the vacant light heavyweight title
- Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall - For the interim heavyweight title
- Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern
- Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint Denis
- Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini
PRELIMINARY CARD | ESPN+ | 8 p.m. ET
- Stephen Erceg vs. Alessandro Costa
- Tabatha Ricci vs. Loopy Godinez
- Mateusz Rebecki vs. Roosevelt Roberts
- Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD | ESPN+ | 6 p.m. ET
- Jared Gordon vs. Mark Madsen
- John Castaneda vs. Kyung Ho Kang
- Joshua Van vs. Kevin Borjas
- Dennis Buzukja vs. Jamall Emmers