Islam Makhachev thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov could return and beat Sean Strickland (Video)
Islam Makhachev knows head coach Khabib Nurmagomedov could beat anyone if he ever returns to the UFC.
By Amy Kaplan
UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has the utmost respect and confidence in his coach and friend Khabib Nurmagomedov.
His confidence extended so far that he revealed he believes the former lightweight champion could make a return to the Octagon and beat middleweight champion Sean Strickland.
“Today I was asked in one of my interviews: ‘Can Khabib come back and beat Strickland?’ I can say with confidence that he would easily do it. Almost three years have past since Khabib finished his career, but he never misses a workout." he said on Instagram.
Islam Makhachev says it 'won't be difficult' for Khabib Nurmagomedov to make a UFC return
"Almost three years have passed since Khabib finished his career, but he never misses a workout. And I can say with confidence: If he wants, it won't be difficult for him," he wrote.
So far Strickland has not replied to the comment.
Of course, we already know Nurmagomedov doesn't want it. Not only does he have no interest in returning to the Octagon, he also has no desire to travel to corner his fighters.
So we can confidently say this fight is never going to happen.
Makhachev is gearing up to defend his title when he fights featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in a main-event rematch at UFC 294.