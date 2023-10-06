Khabib Nurmagomedov family tree
Khabib Nurmagomedov might have retired from the world of MMA but he has several family members who are keeping the Nurmagomedov name alive.
Khabib Nurmagomedov is considered one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. Despite his retirement, the Nurmagomedov name continues to live on in the sport, and a number of active fighters are actually related to Nurmagomedov.
Although having retired in 2021, Nurmagomedov remains the longest-reigning UFC lightweight champion, with a reign that started in April 2018 and ended in March 2021. Nurmagomedov is considered to be the fighter who made Dagestan a major player in the sport of MMA.
Is Said Nurmagomedov related to Khabib?
Said Nurmagomedov, who competes in the UFC's bantamweight division, is often linked to Khabib but, despite sharing a surname, he is not related to Khabib.
Is Islam Makhachev related to Khabib?
Current UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, also usually deals with questions about whether he is related to Khabib but their relationship only goes as far as friendship and training partners.
Despite the athletes who are not related to Khabib, there are some fighters in the MMA world who can say they share the same blood with Khabib. All of them are cousins.
Is Abubakar Nurmagomedov related to Khabib?
Abubakar Nurmagomedov is a competitior in the UFC's welterweight division. He is a former three-time Combat Sambo World Championship medalist, as well as a Russian national Combat Sambo champion. He is the cousin of Khabib.
Is Umar Nurmagomedov related to Khabib?
Umar Nurmagomedov competes in the UFC, in the bantamweight division. Efficient in Muay Thai and Sambo, this cousin previously fought at Eagle FC and the PFL. Umar even goes by the nickname "Young Eagle, " a play on his cousin Khabib's fight name, "The Eagle".
Is Usman Nurmagomedov related to Khabib?
Usman Nurmagomedov is the only active Nurmagomedov who finds himself in a different promotion as he is the reigning Bellator lightweight champion at press time. Usman finds himself ranked no. 6 in the Bellator men's pound-for-pound list.
Khabib also has two significant second cousins. Namely, they are former MMA champion Magomedrasul Khasbulaev and the now-retired Shamil Zavurov.
As the years progress, more Dagestani talent can be expected to appear on the MMA landscape. It also would not be too much of a shock to see the Nurmagomedov family tree in MMA grow too.