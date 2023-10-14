WATCH: Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis post fight press conference live stream
Here's how you can watch the post-fight press conference featuring Logan Paul, Dillon Danis, KSI ans Tommy Fury.
By Amy Kaplan
The PRIME card lived up to the hype, because the hype for this card was very, very low.
In the main event Tommy Fury won a majority decision over KSI in what many felt was a lackluster performance from both men.
The co-main event popped off after the fight was over when Dillon Danis was disqualified for trying to take Logan Paul down to the ground and then an all-out brawl ensued in the ring after Jake Paul and Gordon Ryan jumped in to defend Logan.
Now all the fighters will appear at the post-fight press conference which you'll be able to find streaming for free, right here.
Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis full results
- Logan Paul def. Dillon Danis via disqualification – Round 6, 3:00
- Slim Albaher def. Salt Papi via TKO (punches) – Round 4, 2:54 – for Misfits middleweight championship
- Deen the Great def. Walid Sharks via unanimous decision (49-44 48-45, 48-45) – for Misfits lightweight championship
- Anthony Taylor def. King Kenny via unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 49-45) – for Misfits light heavyweight championship
- My Mate Nate def. Whindersson Nunes via unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)
- BDAVE and Luis Pineda vs. NICHLMAO and Alex Wassabi ruled a split draw (39-37, 37-39, 38-38) – for Misfits tag team championship
- Ed Matthews def. Swarmz via knockout – Round 1, 0:30
- Tempo Arts def. Chase DeMoor via split decision (37-39, 39-37, 39-37) – for Misfits heavyweight championship
- Astrid Wett def. Alexia Grace via majority decision (28-28, 30-26, 30-26) – for Misfits women’s lightweight championship
- DTG def. S-X via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:59