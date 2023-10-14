Fansided MMA
WATCH: Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis post fight press conference live stream

Here's how you can watch the post-fight press conference featuring Logan Paul, Dillon Danis, KSI ans Tommy Fury.

By Amy Kaplan

Boxing In Manchester - KSI v Tommy Fury
Boxing In Manchester - KSI v Tommy Fury / Matt McNulty/GettyImages
The PRIME card lived up to the hype, because the hype for this card was very, very low.

In the main event Tommy Fury won a majority decision over KSI in what many felt was a lackluster performance from both men.

The co-main event popped off after the fight was over when Dillon Danis was disqualified for trying to take Logan Paul down to the ground and then an all-out brawl ensued in the ring after Jake Paul and Gordon Ryan jumped in to defend Logan.

Now all the fighters will appear at the post-fight press conference which you'll be able to find streaming for free, right here.

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis full results

  • Logan Paul def. Dillon Danis via disqualification – Round 6, 3:00
  • Slim Albaher def. Salt Papi via TKO (punches) – Round 4, 2:54 – for Misfits middleweight championship
  • Deen the Great def. Walid Sharks via unanimous decision (49-44 48-45, 48-45) – for Misfits lightweight championship
  • Anthony Taylor def. King Kenny via unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 49-45) – for Misfits light heavyweight championship
  • My Mate Nate def. Whindersson Nunes via unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)
  • BDAVE and Luis Pineda vs. NICHLMAO and Alex Wassabi ruled a split draw (39-37, 37-39, 38-38) – for Misfits tag team championship
  • Ed Matthews def. Swarmz via knockout – Round 1, 0:30
  • Tempo Arts def. Chase DeMoor via split decision (37-39, 39-37, 39-37) – for Misfits heavyweight championship
  • Astrid Wett def. Alexia Grace via majority decision (28-28, 30-26, 30-26) – for Misfits women’s lightweight championship
  • DTG def. S-X via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:59

